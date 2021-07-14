Apple to ship 90 million 'iPhone 13' units by the end of 2021: Bloomberg

Apple expects to ship 90 million units of "iPhone 13" by the end of 2021, as per a Bloomberg new report. Apple is asking its suppliers to speed up the production of the next-generation iPhone, almost two months ahead of the announcement.



According to the report, citing sources familiar with the matter, usually Apple orders around 75 million units of a new iPhone for its launch period. It usually runs from September-October to the end of the year. However, this year Apple wants to increase its production by 20%.

The reason to order more iPhone units is that it believes that this year's phones will have stronger sales as the COVID-19 vaccination progresses across the world. This will be the second iPhone update with support for 5G networks, which may push more people to upgrade.

Bloomberg, earlier revealed several details about the next-generation iPhone, now reinforces that the changes to this year's models will be "more incremental" compared to the iPhone 12, which was announced with a new flat-edge design.

iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) will be available in similar sizes as the current generation, ranging between 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches. Codenamed D16, D17, D63, and D64, Apple is expected to keep two entry-level models and two more advanced models, which are called "Pro" lineup.

The report suggests that at least one of this year's new iPhones will have an LTPO display, capable of offering a variable refresh rate. Rumours also suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro will have a 120Hz display for the first time, similar to iPad Pro. Although the external design will remain the same. To reduce the size of the notch, Apple is working on a smaller TrueDepth camera.

The next-generation iPhone is all set to get camera upgrades, including improved optical zoom and new video recording abilities. The new System-on-Chip (SoC) will have the same six cores as the A14 Bionic, but the performance will be faster. Bloomberg says that Apple has been testing iPhone versions without a notch and with Touch ID under the screen, but we do not expect these features as early as 2021.