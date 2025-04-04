Apple to Unveil iOS 19 at WWDC 2025: Major Upgrades and AI Features Expected

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set for June 9, and one of the biggest announcements is expected in iOS 19. While the software will officially roll out in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, early leaks suggest that iOS 19 will bring one of the most significant updates in years. With a VisionOS-inspired interface, smarter Siri, and AI-driven enhancements, Apple seems ready to redefine the iPhoneexperience.

According to Mark Gurman, a well-known Apple analyst, iOS 19 could be the biggest revamp since iOS 7. “The new interfaces will adopt the design principles introduced in visionOS, the software for Apple’s Vision Pro headset. That includes greater transparency and new types of windows and buttons, which should make all Apple devices feel more consistent and familiar,” he stated.Let’s look at what iOS 19 is expected to bring.

Which iPhones Will Support iOS 19?

Initially, reports suggested that iOS 19 would be compatible with all iPhones that support iOS 18. However, recent leaks indicate that Apple will drop support for older models.

iOS 19 will support iPhone 11 and newer models (2019 onward).

iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and XS Max will not receive iOS 19 , making iOS 18 their final major update.

Newer features may be exclusive to high-end models , similar to how Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 was limited to iPhone 15 Pro and later .

Expected Features in iOS 19

A VisionOS-Inspired Design

iOS 19 will reportedly feature a sleeker, more transparent interface inspired by visionOS (used in Apple’s Vision Proheadset). Expect:

Glassy, translucent menus

Roundedapp interfaces

Redesigned Camera and Messages apps

Simplified navigation for a more intuitive experience

Smarter Siri with AI Enhancements

iOS 19 is set to introduce a more intelligent Siri, with advanced AI-driven capabilities, including:

Personalized memory – Siri may remember emails, files, and even passport details .

On-screen awareness – Siri could extract information from displayed content, such as addresses in text messages .

Deeperapp integration – Users may get more control over apps using voice commands .

While a ChatGPT-style AI upgrade is expected in iOS 20 , this update will lay the groundwork for smarter voice interactions.

Live Translation via AirPods

One of the most exciting rumors is real-time translation through AirPods. If introduced, this feature would:

Enable seamless multilingual conversations without third-party translation apps.

Be particularly useful for travelers and international communication .

AI-Powered Health App

Apple is also focusing on health and wellness. The Health app in iOS 19 is rumored to include:

An AI-powered health coach offering personalized guidance.

Custom coaching videos provide expert advice based on your health data.

A food-tracking feature , competing with apps like MyFitnessPal .

While these upgrades may debut in iOS 19.4 (early 2026), they signal Apple’s long-term commitment to AI-driven health insights.

A Gradual Rollout for iOS 19

Despite the hype, Apple is reportedly behind scheduledue to ongoing work on iOS 18. As a result:

iOS 19’s full feature set may not be available immediately .

Some updates could roll out gradually through 2026 .

With WWDC 2025 approaching, we can expect more details soon. If leaks are accurate, iOS 19 could redefine the iPhone experience with AI-powered features, a fresh new look, and smarter integrations.