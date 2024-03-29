Apple to Unveil OLED iPad Pro Lineup in May: Major Updates Expected

Apple is gearing up to introduce a new lineup of iPads, including OLED iPad Pro models equipped with the latest M3 chip, as per a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Additionally, Apple is set to unveil a larger version of the iPad Air, featuring a 12.9-inch display for the first time.

According to Gurman's sources, the upcoming iPad Pro models will boast Apple's in-house M3 chip alongside an enhanced Magic Keyboard incorporating a larger trackpad. Meanwhile, rumours suggest that the iPad Air will be powered by the last-generation M2 chip, available in both the standard 10.9-inch size and a larger 12.9-inch variant. Notably, the current iPad Pro models are equipped with M2 chips, while the Air features an M1 chip.

While Apple initially aimed to launch these new devices by the end of March or in April, Bloomberg notes that additional time was needed to finalize the software. If Apple proceeds with the planned release in May, it would precede the WWDC 2024 event scheduled for June 10th. This anticipated iPad update marks Apple's first significant refresh in nearly two years, signalling potential innovations and enhancements in the iPad lineup.