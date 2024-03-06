Apple Unveils iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4: New Features and Fixes; How to Download

Apple has launched the much-anticipated iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 updates, bringing many new features, improvements, and fixes to iPhone and iPad users worldwide. This update arrives amidst speculations, particularly in the European Union region, where changes aim to address the dominance of tech giants. Moreover, Apple has already begun development on iOS 18, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 16 series in September. For those eagerly awaiting the iOS 17.4 update, here's a breakdown of what to expect.



iOS 17.4 Features and Updates

iOS 17.4 marks the fourth major OS update following the release of iOS 17, with significant implications for European Union users. Notable changes include the allowance for downloading apps from third-party stores and the option to use alternative web browsers instead of Safari. Moreover, users in the EU will have access to diverse payment methods. Additionally, the update introduces new emojis, transcripts for Apple Podcasts, and battery health enhancements for iPhone 15 models. Furthermore, Apple has revised its policies regarding gaming on iPhone and iPad, now permitting cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW, along with integrating mini-games, chatbots, and plugins into the in-app purchase system.

iOS 17.4 Fixes and Improvements

iOS 17.4 addresses several issues, including contact picture visibility in My Find, Dual SIM enhancements, and bolstered security for the Stolen Device Protection feature. These improvements contribute to a smoother and more secure user experience across iPhone and iPad devices.

How to Download iOS 17.4 Update

To download the iOS 17.4 update:

1. Navigate to Settings on your iPhone device.

2. Tap on "General."

3. Select "Software Update" and proceed to download iOS 17.4.

4. Allow your device time to install the update, which will automatically restart upon completion.

With iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, Apple continues to enhance user experience and address user feedback, ensuring a seamless and optimized operating system for all users.