Apple Updates App Store Policies for External Payments: Developers Still Pay a Cut

In a recent move, Apple has clarified its App Store policies regarding external payment links for developers. Users purchasing digital goods or services through links within apps are subject to Apple's 27% cut (or 12% for App Store Small Business Program participants), as outlined in the updated guidelines.



According to Section 3.1.1(a) of the App Store Review Guidelines, developers must apply for an "entitlement" to enable linking to alternative payment methods. However, developers are required to offer Apple's in-app purchase system alongside external payment options. The changes are a response to the Supreme Court's decision not to hear Apple and Epic's appeals in the Epic Games v. Apple case, prompting Apple to modify its anti-steering rules.

Epic's CEO, Tim Sweeney, criticizes Apple's 27% fee as "anticompetitive" and raises concerns about the rules governing the appearance and functionality of external payment links. He also points out the "scare screen" that users encounter when leaving an app for an external site. Sweeney asserts that Epic plans to contest Apple's compliance plan in District Court.

Apple, in a court filing, details its compliance with the ruling, while Epic spokesperson Natalie Munoz expresses the intention to challenge Apple's Notice of Compliance at the District Court. The ongoing dispute highlights the complex relationship between Apple and developers, especially regarding fees and external payment options within the App Store ecosystem.