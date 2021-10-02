Apple updates iOS 15 to Fix iPhone 13 Apple Watch Unlock Bug

Apple's iPhone 13 lineup launched last week, but some users ran into a frustrating issue where they couldn't use their Apple Watch to unlock their new phones while wearing a face mask. The company had promised that a fix was on the way, and it appeared earlier this week in a beta version of iOS 15.1, but now, the fix is available to everyone as part of the iOS 15.0.1 release.



Apple's official patch notes also say that the update includes other bug fixes, but the company did not specify what they could be. The update registers 553.7 MB on my iPhone 12 Mini.

In April, Apple added the ability to use your Apple Watch to unlock a Face ID-equipped phone while wearing a skin, and it has proven to be a useful feature as skins are still recommended in many situations due to the pandemic. With this new software update, it seems that iPhone 13 users who were affected by the bug that prevented the function from working will be able to take advantage of the handy unlocks once again.





