Apple Vision Pro Faces Backlash: Users Seek Refunds Despite High Praise

While Apple's Vision Pro VR headset garnered attention upon its release on February 2, some early adopters in the US are now seeking refunds for the $3,500 device. Despite initial excitement, users cite discomfort, motion sickness, and the hefty price tag as reasons for returning the product within Apple's 14-day return window.



Feedback from dissatisfied Vision Pro users on various platforms highlights concerns about the device's impact on health, including headaches, motion sickness, and eye strain. While acknowledging Apple's technological prowess, users express disappointment with the discomfort and health issues experienced during use. "Can't wait to return the Vision Pro, probably the most mind blowing piece of tech I've ever tried. Can't deal with these headaches after 10 minutes of use though," one of the X users named Rey wrote.

"It's just too expensive and unwieldy to even try to get used to the constant headaches and eye strain I was experiencing. I'll be back for the next one," shares another user.

"It gave me a bad headache and motion sickness, but I don't think it was the Vision Pro's fault. I was born cross-eyed and had surgery when I was 2 to "cosmetically" correct it. I can only use one eye at a time. So when I put it on, it was sensory overload and I couldn't really focus on something as simple as watching a video.. Maybe the future is not for me?.."Another user shares his experience citing his own medical condition making him stay away from the VR headset.

It's worth noting that discomfort and eye strain are common issues with VR headsets, including competitors like the Meta Quest 2. However, users hope Apple will address these concerns in future iterations of the Vision Pro.

Beyond comfort issues, users question the long-term value and justification for the high price of the Vision Pro. While some praise its technological capabilities, others feel that the current model lacks compelling reasons for ownership at its current price point.

Despite these challenges, users remain optimistic about Apple's future in the VR space. Many acknowledge Vision Pro as a first-generation product and express excitement for potential improvements in future iterations. They urge Apple to address current shortcomings, such as discomfort and limited functionality, in the next version of the device.