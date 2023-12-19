Apple Warns of Unsafe Watch Chargers; Here's How to Stay Safe

Apple has issued a stern caution regarding the utilization of non-certified chargers for Apple Watches and has shared guidelines to ensure safe charging practices. Being a prominent manufacturer of smartphones and gadgets, Apple has consistently confronted the challenges posed by counterfeit products, especially accessories and chargers. Recently, in response to growing concerns about counterfeit Apple Watch chargers, the company has issued a robust warning against the use of unauthorized or fake models.

In a support document released on Friday, Apple outlined the potential risks associated with unapproved chargers and elaborated on how the use of counterfeit or uncertified chargers can result in various issues, such as slow charging, repeated chimes, and a diminished battery lifespan.

The company, headquartered in Cupertino, strongly recommends that Apple Watch users exclusively charge their devices with chargers produced by Apple or chargers that have successfully undergone Apple MFi certification and bear the Made for Apple Watch badge. Apple emphasizes that these certified chargers have undergone rigorous testing to meet the company's stringent safety and performance standards, ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of the device.

To aid users in identifying authentic Apple Watch chargers, the support document furnishes comprehensive information on how to distinguish genuine chargers based on their appearance, markings, and regulatory information. Apple recommends examining specific colours, text, and designs on the charging connector's surface as indicators of authenticity.

For users with difficulty identifying official Apple accessories or MFi-certified chargers, Apple has provided a list of specific model numbers associated with genuine Apple Watch chargers. These model numbers include: A1570, A1598, A1647, A1714, A1768, A1923, A2055, A2056, A2086, A2255, A2256, A2257, A2458, A2515, A2652, A2879.

Furthermore, to determine the manufacturer of an Apple Watch charger using a Mac, users can connect the charging cable to their Mac and follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the Apple menu.

2. Select System Preferences > General > About.

3. In the System Report, click on USB and select the watch charger to view details. Genuine Apple chargers will be listed under Apple Inc.

To identify MFi-certified chargers, users are encouraged to carefully inspect the charger's packaging and the device itself. Authorized Apple Watch chargers prominently display the 'Made for Apple Watch' badge on their packaging, featuring variations like the MFi logo for iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple Watch, or combinations such as the MFi logo for Apple Watch and MagSafe, or Apple Watch, iPhone, and MagSafe. Alternatively, users can verify certification by consulting Apple's official MFi accessories database on its website.