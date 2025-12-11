  1. Home
Apple's 5K Studio Display Sees Rare Price Drop Across Retailers

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 4:28 PM IST
Apple’s 5K Studio Display Sees Rare Price Drop Across Retailers
Apple’s 5K Studio Display is now at its lowest price in months, offering premium visuals and features at a more approachable cost.

Apple’s premium 5K Studio Display has received a rare price cut, making it slightly easier for shoppers to justify its hefty cost. The tilt-adjustable model is currently available for $1,368 on Amazon and Best Buy — a $231 reduction and the lowest price seen in several months.

The 27-inch display has long been praised for its stunning 5K resolution and vibrant image quality. Reviewers were also impressed by its six-speaker audio system, which delivers surprisingly rich sound for a monitor. Its three-microphone array, combined with Apple’s optional voice-isolation feature, ensures crisp and clear audio during calls.

Apple allows buyers to customise the Studio Display with a glare-resistant coating and a more flexible stand, although these upgrades increase the cost. The monitor also includes a 12MP integrated camera, but despite a post-launch software update, the webcam remains just “okay.” Additionally, its 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for gamers.

Connectivity includes a Thunderbolt 3 port capable of delivering a 5K video signal while charging a laptop at up to 96W, alongside three USB-C ports for accessories. While the standard model offers tilt adjustment, users who need height adjustment may prefer the pricier tilt-and-height stand or the VESA mount option.

Despite its premium price and a few technical limitations, the Studio Display remains a strong pick for dedicated Mac users seeking a desktop screen that matches the high-resolution experience of their iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

