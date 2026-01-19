Apple’s First Foldable iPhone: 5 Big Things We Know So Far

Apple is finally expected to step into the foldable smartphone race with its much-rumoured iPhone Fold. The Cupertino-based company has been quietly developing its first foldable device for years, and recent leaks are now painting a clearer picture of what could be Apple’s most radical iPhone yet. While Apple has not officially confirmed anything, multiple reports suggest that the iPhone Fold will launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series and bring several industry-first features.

Here are five key things we know so far about Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone.

Ultra-thin design with Liquidmetal hinge

Apple is reportedly aiming to make the iPhone Fold one of the slimmest foldable phones on the market. When unfolded, the device is expected to be even thinner than the 5.6mm iPhone Air. The company is said to be using a book-style folding design, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series, but with a stronger focus on thinness and premium build quality.

One major highlight could be the hinge. Reports claim that Apple will use a Liquidmetal hinge mechanism, which is stronger and more durable than traditional aluminium hinges. This could significantly improve long-term reliability — an area where foldable phones often face criticism.

Two OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature both the smallest and largest displays ever seen on an iPhone. The outer cover display is tipped to be a 5.25-inch OLED panel, while the inner foldable screen could measure around 7.8 inches.

Both displays are likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate, matching Apple’s ProMotion technology used across the Pro lineup. This means smooth scrolling, better gaming, and fluid animations across both screens.

Touch ID returns, four cameras onboard

In a surprising move, Apple may ditch Face ID on the foldable iPhone. Instead, the device is expected to feature a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. This change is reportedly to help keep the device slim and avoid adding extra components inside the foldable body.

The camera setup is also expected to be impressive. The iPhone Fold may feature two front cameras — one on each display — likely using 18-megapixel sensors. On the back, Apple is tipped to include a dual-camera system with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Flagship A20 Pro performance

Performance-wise, Apple is unlikely to compromise. The iPhone Fold is expected to be powered by the upcoming A20 Pro chipset — the same processor that will reportedly run the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

This means users can expect top-tier speed, AI capabilities, and graphics performance. However, due to the limited internal space, the device may skip advanced cooling systems like vapour chambers.

September 2026 launch, premium pricing expected

Leaks suggest that Apple will launch the iPhone Fold in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. The base iPhone 18 lineup may reportedly be delayed until early 2027 as part of Apple’s new staggered launch strategy.

As for pricing, the foldable iPhone is expected to be positioned as an ultra-premium device. Reports indicate a starting price of around $2,400 (approximately Rs 2.15 lakh), making it significantly more expensive than current foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.