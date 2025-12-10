Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Tipped for 2026 Launch, Expected to Dominate Premium Foldable Market

Apple is reportedly gearing up to enter the foldable smartphone segment in 2026, and anticipation is already at an all-time high. After years of speculation, delays, and countless industry leaks, the Cupertino tech giant is finally expected to debut its first-ever foldable iPhone—likely named the iPhone Fold. New projections now suggest that Apple’s entry could dramatically reshape the foldable landscape, despite carrying one of the highest price tags seen in this category.

A recent report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) claims that the iPhone Fold could secure over 22% of global unit sales and a remarkable 34% of total market value in its launch year. What makes this prediction even more striking is the device’s expected premium price of $2,400 (approximately ₹2,15,000). For comparison, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 retails in India at ₹1,74,999—significantly lower than what Apple is rumoured to charge.

Even with the high price, analysts believe Apple’s brand loyalty and market influence could set new benchmarks for foldables. According to IDC, Apple’s arrival is poised to “accelerate growth and competition” in the foldable segment, which had previously shown slower adoption. The global foldable smartphone market is forecasted to expand 30% year-over-year in 2026, a drastic jump from the earlier 6% growth estimate.

The upcoming year is expected to be a pivotal one for foldable technology. Several major launches are lined up, including Samsung’s ambitious Galaxy Z Trifold and new entries from Huawei. Yet, the industry consensus is clear—Apple’s late-year launch could serve as the ultimate catalyst and “game changer” for the category.

What to Expect from the iPhone Fold

While official details remain under wraps, early reports paint a picture of a device that blends Apple’s signature premium design with cutting-edge foldable engineering. The iPhone Fold is expected to make its debut in fall 2026, likely alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Rumours suggest a book-style inward-folding design, featuring a 5.5-inch external cover screen and a 7.8-inch internal display when unfolded. Apple is also believed to be working on an under-display selfie camera and a hinge mechanism designed to minimize the crease—one of the most common pain points in current foldables.

Powering the device will likely be the A20 Pro chipset, the same processor expected to drive the next-generation iPhone 18 Pro models. Battery life may also set new standards, with reports hinting at a 5,400mAh battery—larger than what’s seen in top competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If these early details hold true, Apple’s iPhone Fold could redefine consumer expectations and set the tone for the future of the foldable smartphone market.