Apple’s First Foldable iPhone to Launch in 2026, Likely to Be Its Most Expensive Yet

Apple has already turned heads this year with the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup and the ultra-thin iPhone Air. Now, fresh reports suggest that the company’s next big step in smartphone innovation will arrive in 2026 — its first-ever foldable iPhone. According to Bloomberg, the foldable model is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 series and could easily become Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet.

The report claims that Apple’s foldable device may take heavy design inspiration from the iPhone Air. At just 5.6mm thick, the iPhone Air is currently the thinnest iPhone in history and the only model to feature a titanium frame. The foldable iPhone may follow suit, with a structure resembling “two iPhone Airs stacked on top of one another joined by a hinge.” Bloomberg notes, “In other words, it’s going to be super thin and a design achievement.”

However, while Apple is known for pushing design boundaries, the foldable iPhone could still be bulkier than some competitors. A combined thickness of 11.2mm would make it heavier than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures just 8.9mm when folded. Given Apple’s focus on aesthetics, analysts believe the company will likely attempt to shave off additional millimeters before the final release.

Interestingly, reports earlier this month indicated that Apple may skip Face ID on this foldable model, a move that could help maintain its thin profile. Instead, the phone may rely on other biometric authentication methods. The device is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch inner display for immersive experiences, paired with a 5.5-inch outer screen for quick use when folded.

On the manufacturing side, Apple has gradually reduced its reliance on China by shifting significant production to India in recent years. The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air are examples of this broader supply chain diversification. Yet, Bloomberg suggests that the foldable iPhone may still see “at least” partial production in China, marking a slight departure from the company’s recent strategy.

As with all foldables, the price will be steep. Bloomberg’s sources expect Apple’s foldable iPhone to start around $2,000 (roughly ₹1,76,000), making it the most expensive iPhone to date. This price would place the device in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which debuted at $1,999. For Indian consumers, the price tag is likely to be even higher, following the trend of previous iPhone releases.

While Apple has not officially confirmed details, excitement is already building. The foldable iPhone promises to be not only a technological milestone but also a statement of Apple’s ability to redefine categories it enters. With a late 2026 launch timeline, the tech world will be watching closely to see how Apple’s first foldable device shapes the future of premium smartphones.



