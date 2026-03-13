Apple’s Foldable iPhone Leak Reveals RAM, Storage Options and Likely Pricing

Apple appears to be moving closer to entering the foldable smartphone space, with fresh leaks offering a clearer picture of what its first folding iPhone could bring. Tentatively dubbed the iPhone Fold, the device is widely expected to debut in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. If timelines hold, the launch would also coincide with the tech giant completing 50 years since its founding.

Early reports suggest Apple will adopt a book-style folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, allowing the device to open like a tablet while maintaining a conventional smartphone form when closed. Industry watchers believe this design choice signals Apple’s intent to compete directly in the premium foldable category rather than experimenting with alternative form factors.

A new report from The Bell sheds light on the phone’s memory configuration. According to the publication, Apple is expected to equip the foldable iPhone with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. This would align it with the company’s current Pro lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The report further indicates that Apple will source the RAM modules from Samsung Electronics, a long-time component supplier and major player in the global semiconductor market.

Storage options are also beginning to take shape. Well-known tipster Instant Digital claims the device could be offered in three variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The same leak includes tentative pricing for the Chinese market, placing the foldable firmly in the ultra-premium bracket. The base 256GB model is expected to cost 15,999 yuan (approximately ₹2.15 lakh), the 512GB version 17,999 yuan (around ₹2.42 lakh), and the top-end 1TB variant 19,999 yuan (roughly ₹2.69 lakh). While regional pricing will vary, these figures suggest Apple is targeting high-end consumers willing to pay a premium for cutting-edge hardware.

On the specifications front, the iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a compact yet productivity-focused display setup. Reports indicate a 5.5-inch outer screen for quick tasks and a larger 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded. The inner panel is said to use a 4:3 aspect ratio, potentially offering a wider workspace than many existing foldables. Both displays are expected to use AMOLED technology.

Biometric authentication may also see a shift. Apple is reportedly planning to skip Face ID on this model and instead integrate Touch ID into the power button. The screens are expected to include camera cutouts only, avoiding complex sensor arrays. A dual rear camera system is also anticipated.

Performance-wise, the foldable could run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chipset, which is also tipped to power the Pro models in the iPhone 18 series.

Software will likely play a major role in differentiating the device. A report from Bloomberg suggests Apple is developing new multitasking capabilities tailored for foldable screens, expected to arrive with the iOS 27 update.

While Apple has yet to confirm any details, the growing number of consistent leaks points to a serious push into the foldable category in 2026.