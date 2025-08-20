AWS Chief: Degrees Alone Won’t Secure Careers in the AI Age

The rise of artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of employability, and according to Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman, a single degree is no longer enough to ensure a successful career. Speaking to CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime, Garman emphasized that in the years ahead, companies will prize creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving over formal qualifications.

“I think part of going to college is building [your] critical thinking. It’s less about the development of skills and it really is [about] how do you become a critical thinker? In some ways, I think that’s actually going to be the most important skill going forward,” Garman explained.

He added that this is the same advice he gives his own child, who is preparing for college—focus less on chasing technical expertise and more on strengthening reasoning skills.

Human Skills Over Machine Efficiency

As AI continues to take over routine and repetitive work, professionals face a new challenge: finding the skills that machines cannot replicate. For Garman, this means prioritizing qualities such as judgment, creativity, and the ability to think critically in complex situations. “You’re going to want to be creative. You’re going to want to be [good at] critical thinking. And you’re going to want to be flexible,” he said.

This perspective resonates with other technology leaders as well. Earlier this year, OpenAI chief Sam Altman, during a conversation at Howard University, noted that while AI can generate endless ideas, humans remain central in determining which ideas truly matter. “AI can generate lots of great ideas, but you still need a human there to say, this is the thing other people want,” Altman remarked.

Workforce Shifts Already Underway

The impact of AI on corporate structures is already visible. Amazon and other tech companies have begun embedding AI into daily business operations, while also reducing certain roles. The changing landscape underlines a growing demand for flexible skills and human-driven insights. Despite the advances, Garman pointed out that customers still prefer personal interactions when it comes to empathy, communication, and nuanced guidance.

Research supports this view, showing that critical thinking and adaptability can be developed in almost any field. Students and employees alike can sharpen these abilities through consistent practices such as questioning assumptions, learning new tools, or even playing strategic games that require foresight. Universities and online platforms—including courses from Harvard—have also started offering training specifically designed to strengthen these human-centric skills.

Adaptability at the Core of Future Careers

Communication and adaptability, Garman stressed, will remain as crucial in the AI-driven world as they are today. Unlike algorithms, people can pick up social cues, listen actively, and respond with empathy. Recruiter insights back this up. A LinkedIn report released earlier this year identified adaptability and communication as two of the most sought-after skills in an AI-focused job market.

Ultimately, Garman’s message is clear: while degrees will continue to carry value, they are no longer the defining measure of employability. The future belongs to individuals who can learn, unlearn, and re-learn, while combining their knowledge with creativity and people skills that no algorithm can fully imitate.

“Those skills are important today. I think they will be just as important, if not more important (in the future),” he concluded.