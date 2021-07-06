Battlegrounds Mobile India, the successor to the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile (which was banned in the country nine months ago) was officially launched a few days ago and has already seen millions of downloads on Google Play Store. However, gamers who use an Apple iPhone have been missing the action, first with the launch of the early access beta test for Battlegrounds Mobile India last month, and then with the official launch of the game.

While Android device owners can already download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India directly from the Google Play Store, iOS players cannot play the old PUBG Mobile as it is prohibited or download the new Battlegrounds Mobile India game as it still was not released in the App Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date

Players will recall that Krafton had previously announced that it was opening pre-registrations for the Android version of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Play Store in May. At the time, no early access trials were mentioned for the iOS version of the game, which has already racked up over 10 million downloads on the Play Store. Unfortunately, as DNA India points out, there is no confirmation on the game's release date for iPhone owners, and it quotes players like Abhijeet Andhare (aka Ghatak) and Kronten Gaming who have reportedly stated that the version Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS The game will not be released soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer

In other recent news related to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game developers will finally disable the data transfer tool designed to help PUBG Mobile players transfer their data from the former banned game to the successor, Battlegrounds Mobile India. This means that players who have not yet transferred their data from the previous game should definitely complete the process, as the company has not announced any plans to bring back the service at a later date. Android devices with 2GB of RAM and more than 700MB of free space will be able to download the game, provided they are running Android Lollipop (5.1) or higher on a recently released mobile device.