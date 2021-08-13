Battlegrounds Mobile India starts Independence Day Mahotsav; Exceeds 49 million downloads

Battlegrounds Mobile India is celebrating Independence Day with an in-game event titled "Independence Day Mahotsav". Presently underway and will run until August 20 with daily rewards. The game has surpassed 49 million downloads since it became playable in mid-June, another step towards its goal of 50 million downloads. In addition, the developer Krafton has returned to advance the release of iOS but without a date. He has also shared client patch notes for the latest patch that addresses some of the issues in the game.



With Independence Day on August 15th just around the corner, Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton kicked off their Mahotsav Independence Day, in which players will earn daily rewards for logging in until the 20th of August. On the last date, all players will be rewarded with an AWM sniper, rifle skin. Some of the other rewards include in-game currency, Classic Box Coupon Scrap, Green Parachute Trail, and a Supply Box Coupon. There are also new missions that are unlocked every day.

Earlier this month, the developer announced a 50 million download rewards event in anticipation of reaching 50 million downloads on the Google Play store. The game crossed the 48 million mark earlier this week and has now reached the second milestone of 49 million downloads. Players can collect three Scrap Classic Cash Coupons from the event section of the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India officially launched on July 2 for Android devices and reached 34 million downloads in the first week.

Krafton also once again teased the iOS launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on Instagram, asking fans to share their love for "apples." The developer had also previously teased the game's iOS release on Twitter. Both trailers are undated, although the game is expected to hit iOS devices within this month.