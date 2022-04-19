Become a pro gamer with these must-have gadgets
If gaming is your passion, check out these recommendations for a comfortable and immersive experience.
In its report titled, 'Gaming Market, 2021-2028', Fortune Business Insight, mentions that this market stood at USD 203.12 billion in 2020 and continues to grow to dominate the popular discourse, and command the attention of new investors, aspiring gamers, and the media. It is estimated that in 2022, esports attracted 29.6 million monthly viewers. As professional and aspiring gamers continue to invest long hours in it, here are a few must-have gadgets and conveniences that could add to their ease and comfort.
Our recommendation: The Razer Iskur chair is a perfectly sculpted, ergonomic beauty that supports posture with a built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve aligned to the spine. It offers long-term ease and comfort that you cannot find in regular chairs. 3. Comfortable headsets: Without a good gaming headset, it is hard to cancel out background noise and experience clear audio. Comfort, customization options, and good ergonomics are also factors that must be considered by tireless gamers. To be able to control volume levels at the touch of a button is another convenience gamers need.
Our recommendation: The HyperX Cloud II is a good choice with its digitally enhanced, noise-cancelling microphone. Its echo cancellation is enabled through the USB sound card and it offers optimum sound quality and the convenience of seamless team communication and in-game chats. This is a pro-gaming optimized wonder that even the most serious gamers will appreciate. 4. 4K Webcam- A high-resolution, feature-packed webcam is a must for any serious gamer and content creator. For high-quality streaming, and to add distinct character, quality, and value to gameplay footage, a webcam that means business is a must.
Our recommendation: The Logitech Brio Stream Webcam is Ultra HD 4K and HDR, offers great images, has a speedy frame rate, has an adjustable field of view, and streams videos with fluidity. It even offers slow-motion replays and is optimized for streaming regardless of the light around without any lag.
Our recommendation: Premium zero power Navigator spectacles from Intelligence. These are anti-glare, stylish, moderately priced, lightweight and even have adjustable nose pads. They are perfect to protect gamers from the harm that extended use of electronic screens can inflict upon the eyes.