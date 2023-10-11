BenQ Introduces the V5000i: A Revolutionary 4K RGB Laser TV Projector for Elevating your Cinematic Experience

BenQ, a leading advanced display technology solutions provider, proudly introduces the V5000i, a groundbreaking 4K RGB Laser TV Projector, poised to redefine the home entertainment experience. With a focus on delivering the pinnacle of innovation, unrivalled colour precision, and exceptional audio quality, the V5000i is set to elevate the world of home cinema to unprecedented heights. It's the perfect replacement for big-screen TVs, especially suited for well-lit spaces like expansive living areas. Featuring Google-certified Android TV, it effortlessly grants access to streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, rendering external devices obsolete. This intelligent projector also seamlessly supports voice assistants, mirror casting, and connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The V5000i, proudly from BenQ, the No. 1 4K projector brand in India, marks its debut in the realm of RGB laser TV technology, ushering in a new era of visual excellence while ensuring a long-lasting and colour-consistent home cinema experience. It achieves this by harnessing the power of CinematicColor technology, which masterfully covers an astounding 95% of the BT 2020 colour spectrum and an impressive 98% of DCI-P3, delivering a display that immerses viewers in lifelike and vivid colours that breathe life into their favourite movies and shows.

However, the V5000i offers much more than exceptional visuals; it boasts an integrated 40W speaker system featuring dual 5W tweeters and dual 15W woofers. This audio setup guarantees superior sound quality and delivers deep and powerful bass, enveloping viewers in a truly cinematic audiovisual journey.

Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil the V5000i, a revolutionary milestone in home entertainment technology. BenQ remains steadfast in our mission to redefine visual excellence, and the V5000i represents our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled experiences. Our dedicated team has spared no effort in exceeding the expectations of our discerning customers. With the V5000i Laser TV projector, we are poised to transform home entertainment, bringing the enchantment of the silver screen directly to our customers' homes. We have unwavering confidence that this latest addition to our lineup will revolutionize the industry."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS -

· Exceptional Color Accuracy: Achieving an impressive 95% BT 2020 and 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut, the V5000i ensures every hue is faithfully reproduced. The integration of CinematicColor technology guarantees viewers will savour images with natural and true-to-life colours.

· High-Definition Immersion: Equipped with 2500 ANSI Lumens of RGB Laser brightness, the V5000i projector delivers breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution, resulting in vivid and razor-sharp picture quality. This projector is a game-changer for those seeking a cinematic experience within the comforts of their homes.

· Immersive Sound: Elevating the experience further, the V5000i comes with a built-in Hi-Fi audio system featuring 40W speakers, including 5Wx2 tweeters and 15Wx2 woofers. The 2300cc chamber design enhances sound output, delivering superior audio quality with deep, resounding bass.

· Smart Entertainment Hub: The V5000i serves as a comprehensive entertainment hub. Google-certified Android TV offers effortless access to streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, eliminating the need for external devices. This smart projector also supports voice assistants, mirror casting, and connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

· Installation Flexibility: One of the unique selling points of the V5000i is its remarkable installation flexibility. With a throw ratio of 0.252 and options for auto screen fit, manual screen fit, and ceiling mounting (thanks to 2D keystone correction), it adapts effortlessly to diverse room layouts. HDMI eARC compatibility for external 5.1/7.1 speakers adds to its versatility.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY –

· MRP – INR 5,49,000

· Available through all leading Retail Home AV System Integration Partners and BenQ Brand online store