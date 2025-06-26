Bernie Sanders Calls for 4-Day Workweek, Says AI Should Empower Workers, Not Replace Them

In a strong push for workers’ rights in the age of automation, Senator Bernie Sanders is once again advocating for a shorter workweek—this time, citing the rapid rise of artificial intelligence as a reason to restructure how we work. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Vermont senator emphasized that technological advancements, especially in AI, should not become tools for mass layoffs, but rather, instruments to improve quality of life.

“If you’re seeing your productivity rise thanks to AI, you shouldn’t be thrown on the scrapheap,” Sanders told Rogan. “Instead, let’s cut the workweek down to 32 hours and let people enjoy more time with family, friends, or whatever pursuits they value.” He added, “Technology must serve working people, not just corporate profits.”

Sanders has long been a proponent of labour reforms and last year introduced the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act. The proposed legislation would gradually shorten the standard workweek to four days over a span of four years. Employers would be obligated to provide overtime pay for anything beyond 32 hours. His goal: ensure that the gains from automation and AI are fairly distributed and not hoarded by corporations.

The debate around the future of work has intensified as AI technologies continue to disrupt traditional employment structures. Companies integrating AI have, in some cases, improved productivity. However, the flip side has been a wave of job cuts and offshoring of tasks to cheaper labour markets. Sanders’ remarks arrive amid concerns that AI adoption could worsen global inequality rather than bridge it.

In particular, a 2024 digital labour study revealed that while advanced economies benefit from AI efficiency, lower-income nations often bear the burden of outsourced, low-paying work like data labeling and moderation—jobs essential to training AI systems. This trend, critics argue, reinforces economic dependence and amplifies global disparities.

Despite the optimism surrounding AI’s transformative power, Sanders pointed out that the technology is still flawed. Issues like inaccuracies, inefficiencies, and “hallucinations”—instances where AI outputs false information—continue to plague many systems, preventing full-scale automation in most industries.

Still, Sanders remains focused on the broader social impact. He warned that automating work without addressing its societal consequences could leave a vacuum. “For thousands of years, work has given people structure and identity,” he said. “If we take that away, what replaces it? How do people build relationships or find fulfilment?”

His answer? A cultural shift. Sanders believes society must evolve to define meaning beyond traditional employment structures. “The solution isn’t to fall in love with your AI companion,” he joked, underlining the need for a balanced approach to both productivity and purpose.

While some may view Sanders’ stance as overly idealistic, his perspective is gaining ground in global discussions on responsible tech use. In his view, AI should uplift workers, not eliminate them—and that begins with rethinking how we value time and labour in the modern age.