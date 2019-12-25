Best Deal on Flipkart: Buy iPhone 7 for Rs 23,499

We all know that iPhones in India are generally expensive but this time, Apple has again extended price cuts and discounts on some of its older phones to make them more affordable for the Indian customers. iPhone 7 is the latest in the list. Flipkart is offering 32GB of storage device for Rs 23,499.

Currently, the phone is listed on Flipkart for Rs 24,999 for all buyers. However ICICI Bank credit card users can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the phone to bring down its price further to the above mentioned price of 23,499.

But if you don't have an ICICI Bank credit card, Flipkart is also offering 5 per cent unlimited cashback on its Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also an exchange offer clubbed with the bank discount to bring down the price of the iPhone 7 further by up to Rs 11,850.

The iPhone 7 32GB is a good deal at Rs 23,499 makes for a good entry-level iOS phone.

At this price, Apple's flagship iPhone from 2016 is a great option if you want to make an entry into the iOS ecosystem. The price makes the iPhone 7 a relatively affordable entry-level iPhone, but one whose price appears justified when you factor in the aspirational value that many users attach to owning an iPhone.

The iPhone 7 also brings along an impressive spec sheet and a classy design. When we look from outside, the phone features a matte finished aluminium body which is paired to a manageable 4.7-inch Retina IPS display capable of running at a maximum resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels.

The device also has a capable 64-bit A10 Fusion chipset that may not put too many benchmark tests to shame, but can still process basic tasks and handle daily apps very well. Apple also promises a good battery life along with the phone.

The key highlight of the handset is definitely its 12-megapixel rear camera with an aperture size of f/1.8 and support for PDAF and OIS. While not dominating industry anymore, the rear camera on the device is still quite adept at clicking good pictures in both low and well-lit situations.

Currently the iOS 13.3 is available for the iPhone 7, the handset also gets access to some fancy new camera tricks and general improvements in its picture clicking abilities that were not present when the smartphone was launched in 2016.