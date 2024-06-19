Best Mini UPS Options for Wi-Fi Routers in 2024

In today's digital world, a reliable internet connection is crucial, and power outages can disrupt this lifeline, impacting work, entertainment, and communication. A mini UPS (Uninterruptible power supply) for Wi-Fi routers ensures continuous connectivity during power failures, making it essential for homes and offices. Key features to consider when selecting a mini UPS include battery capacity, backup time, compatibility with various router models, ease of installation, and additional functionalities like surge protection and LED indicators. Understanding these features helps maintain a stable internet connection during outages.

The Oakter Mini UPS PRO stands out as an exceptional choice for maintaining uninterrupted connectivity and security. This device is specifically designed for 12V-3Amp Wi-Fi routers, CCTV cameras, and DTH systems, making it highly versatile. With a robust 2600mAh lithium-ionbattery, it provides up to 8 hours of backup power, a crucial feature intoday's era of remote work and online streaming. The Oakter MiniUPS PRO supports 12V input power with a 10% variance and delivers a consistent output power of 12V up to 3A. This ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, enhancing its utility for both homes and small offices. The user-friendly design includes an LED indicator that clearly signals operational status, simplifying its use. It alsocomes with dual-pin DC connectors (5.52.1mmfor both input and output, plus an additional 4.01.7mm for output), makingit easy to integrate with various devices. Compact and lightweight, the MiniUPS PRO measures 9x2.5x8 cm and weighs 300g, making it easy to install without adding clutter. For its price range, it offers an exceptional combination ofperformance, reliability, and ease of use, making it the best choice in themini UPS market.

The Portronics Power Plus Mini UPS is a budget-friendly solution designed to keep your Wi-Fi router operational during power outages. It features a 2000mAh battery, which can provide up to 4 hours of backup power. This immediate switch to battery power ensures uninterruptedinternet connectivity, which is particularly beneficial for work-from-homesetups, online classes, and streaming. The Power Plus supports two standardconnectors—2.1mm and 5.5mm DC pins—making it compatible with a variety ofrouters. Priced at INR 1,249, it offers a 12-month warranty, adding a layer of confidence in its durability and performance. However, compared to other products in the mini UPS market, it falls short with only 4 hours of backup time. While this might suffice for short outages, it may not be enough for areas with frequent and prolonged power cuts.

Numeric Intizon Mini UPS is a practical choice for ensuring uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity during power outages. Priced around ₹1,699, it offers a straightforward 12V 2A option, catering to users seeking reliability without complexity. During our testing, the backup time, while claimed to be up to 4 hours, lasted just over 2.5 hours with a splitter cable setup. This suggests a battery capacity of around2000mAh, with the potential for longer duration when used with a single router. While not aesthetically outstanding, the Numeric Intizon's wall mount option is useful for saving space and organising setups. The package includes multiple cables for various router connectors, though these are relatively short, offering limited flexibility in placement.Despite its utilitarian design, the NumericIntizon is dependable. It may not offer the longest backup time compared tocompetitors, but its straightforward functionality and ease of use make itsuitable for those needing a reliable UPS for their Wi-Fi router. As time passed using the Oakter Mini UPS PRO12V, it became evident that this is one of the better options available today. With its impressive 8-hour backup time, robust 2600mAh battery, and user-friendly design, it stands out as a reliable choice for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.