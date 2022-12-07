Best Online Casinos in 2023: Top Online Casino Sites (Updated List)

Finding the best online casinos to use can be a daunting task, but you don't have to do all the research yourself - we've got you covered.

Our team of expert gamblers already did the hard work for you, and we prepared a list of the best online casinos to use right now.



We ranked these online casinos using strict criteria, focusing on game variety, bonuses, banking, and many other details that can make or break your gambling experience.



In the end, Ignition came out at the top of our list! However, there are many other sites that are worth your time.

Best Online Casinos

Ignition: Best overall

Red Dog: Best for mobile

Bitstarz: Best for crypto

Las Atlantis: Most generous welcome bonus

7Bit: Best free spins bonuses

SportsBetting.ag: Best sports betting site

mBit: Best game variety

Bovada: Best for table games

Americas Cardroom: Best design

Juicy Stakes: Best for roulette

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino Overall





♦ Withdrawals are processed in less than 24 hours



♦ 120 games from leading providers

♦ Combined $3,000 welcome casino package

Ignition Casino has been around since 2016. Over the years, it has managed to secure a Curacao license that ensures high safety. The biggest advantage of this online casino is that withdrawals take less than 24 hours, which can be a huge advantage for many gamblers.

Ignition's portfolio consists of over 170 real money casino games by 13 providers - RTG, Genesis, and many more. This includes games like online slots, online poker, live casino games, and so on.

Ignition is a crypto-friendly casino that accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum payments. If crypto isn't your thing, you may also deposit via credit or debit cards.

If you deposit with crypto, Ignition will hook you up with a 150% deposit bonus of up to $1,500 . For fiat payments, the site lowers this offer to 100% up to $1,000.

As good as it is, we still feel Ignition would rank higher on our list if it had a wider game selection.

2. Red Dog Casino - Best Online Casino for Mobile





♦ User-friendly and well-designed mobile app



♦ Over 150 games provided by RTG

♦ 225% deposit bonus for BTC deposits

Red Dog also has a Curacao license to make you feel safe and secure. It's owned by Infinity Media, a large group with many famous casinos in its portfolio. The best thing about Red Dog is its mobile application, which is very user-friendly. It is available on both iOS and Android devices.

All Red Dog's games are provided by RTG. With over 150 exclusive games, you won't have any trouble finding something you like. However, additional software providers would be a good addition for better diversity.

This casino has all the primary payment methods you may need, including credit/debit cards. Tech-savvy players may find the BTC deposits useful. In order to get started on Red Dog, users are only required to deposit as little as $10.

Red Dog features a fantastic welcome bonus - a 225% deposit bonus that can go up to $12,250. All in all, Red Dog is truly one of the best mobile casinos available today.

3. Bitstarz - Best Online Casino for Crypto Users





♦ Bonus up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins



♦ Over 3,100 games by 19 providers

♦ Offers crypto-exclusive titles

Bitstarzis one of those names that come to mind when thinking of the best Bitcoin online real money casinos.

It's a safe and fair online casino, with the Curacao license to prove it. The biggest advantage of this online casino is that it offers a very attractive no-deposit bonus, which gives users 20 free spins upon signing up.

The game selection on Bitstarz is massive, offering over 4,000 games. You'll find a variety of providers like Betsoft, Endorphina, and Mascot. Quality is this site's motto, and you can see why.

Bitstarz, as the name implies, loves Bitcoin. And that's why many players choose to deposit and withdraw with this cryptocurrency.

Even better, the casino rewards those that use BTC for deposits by offering a 100% deposit bonus of up to 5BT C. You will also receive 200 free spins to get you started. Out of these, 200 is the no-deposit bonus - new players can receive 20 free spins without making a deposit.

4. Las Atlantis - Most Generous Welcome Bonus of All Online Casinos





♦ 280% welcome package for deposits up to $14,000



♦ Fully licensed by the Government of Curacao

♦ Over 200 games by RealTime Gaming (RTG)

Established in 2020, Las Atlantis managed to immediately get the Curacao license. This earned it a fast-growing reputation, becoming one of the best online casinos around the world.

We chose Las Atlantis as one of the best real money online casinos because of its amazing welcome bonus - a 280% deposit match up to $14,000 ! If you're a high-roller, this is the best online casino for you. There are also additional 5 welcome bonuses at Las Atlantis. This is, without a doubt, the best welcome bonus we've ever seen.

This casino has a portfolio of over 200 real money games, courtesy of RTG. This leads to exclusive and hand-picked titles, creating a unique experience. You'll also uncover 13 live dealer games, but you'll have to create an account first to see them. However, because the games on Las Atlantis are only from one provider, some gamblers might get a bit bored.

Las Atlantis accepts all major payment methods. This includes credit/debit cards, Neosurf and BTC. You may even deposit by phone.

5. 7Bit Casino - Best Online Casino for Free Spins Bonuses





♦ Massive portfolio with over 1,200 games



♦ 23 top-rated game providers

♦ Crypto-only online casino

7Bit is one of the best-known Bitcoin online casinos in the market - and it's also our chosen pick for today. It's been operating with a Curacao license since 2014. This allowed 7Bit to become one of the fairest and most reputable casinos out there.

With as many as 1,288 games, 7Bit has it all. Among them, over 1,200 are slot games. Games are offered by 23 well-known providers like BetSoft, BGaming, and Dream Tech. All major casino game types are offered by 7Bit - slot games, table games, blackjack, roulette, bingo, and more. The only type missing is live casino games.

It is the best casino for Bitcoin payments for many reasons. Players can perform transactions with this cryptocurrency in under 10 minutes. As a welcome bonus, you'll get a 100% deposit of up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins when signing up. This is easily one of the best welcome casino bonuses out there.

The only drawback is the lack of live casino games. However, given their reputation, we expect these to be added soon.

6. SportsBetting.ag - Best Online Casino for Betting





♦ Portfolio of over 415 games



♦ Amazing sports betting section

♦ 100% match for first-time crypto payment

Looking for the best sportsbook? Sportsbetting.ag might be the one to use. Apart from sports betting, this online casino offers over 415 games by seven providers for your gambling pleasure. It also offers as many as 34 live casino games, which means that it can also be a great choice for live casino games.

The casino also offers nearly 20 ways to make a deposit or withdrawal. There's a wide variety of e-wallets to provide fast and hassle-free payments. You can also use cryptocurrencies if you want to.

Sportsbetting.ag also has a fair welcome offer - a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 and 100% on other game types.

So, if you are looking for the best sportsbooks online, definitely check out Sportsbetting.ag.

7. mBit Casino - Most Diverse Game Portfolio of All Casino Sites





♦ Huge portfolio with more than 3,600 games

♦ Games from 38 providers

♦ ​​110% top-up for first deposit up to 1 BTC

Another well-known Bitcoin online casino – mBit, is a fan favorite for many. This online casino site has operated under a Curacao license since 2014, meaning it's a safe site that's audited regularly. If you ask someone about the best Bitcoin online casino sites, chances are they'll mention mBit.

mBit has a sizable game selection, with over 3,600 real money games provided by top-rated providers, including Spinomenal, BGaming, and many others. The game library is focused mostly on online slots, but you'll find everything you need at mBit, including card games and more.

mBit is one of the few casinos on our list that entirely focuses on crypto options, meaning it's a safe and secure site for payments.

This casino secured a place on our list due to its free spins and welcome bonuses. You can get a BTC deposit match of 110% plus 300 free spins to get you going when you sign up.

8. Bovada - Best Online Casino for Table Games





♦ 34 available live casino games



♦Up to 200 games offered from leading providers

♦ 125% welcome bonus for deposits up to $1,250

Bovada is a well-known casino, active since 2011. The site is licensed by Curacao, providing you with peace of mind and high security.

Bovada's portfolio features almost 200 games by several providers - Spinomenal and Rival Gaming, to name a few. There is a wide range of live casino games available on Bovada. In total, Bovada offers 34 live casino games.

Like many other modern online casinos, Bovada also supports crypto payments. Players can use BTC, ETH, and LTC for deposits and withdrawals. If you prefer traditional payment methods, you're covered with debit/credit options.

When you register, this casino will offer you 125% of your first deposit (via BTC). For fiat payments, it offers a 100% bonus.

9. Americas Cardroom - Best Online Casino for Poker





♦ 28 poker games available



♦ Supports 40 payment methods

♦ 100% top-up for first deposits up to $2,000

Every seasoned American player knows America's Cardroom. This casino has been operating since 2001 and has attracted hundreds of thousands of clients.

Americas Cardroom features a portfolio with 236 games by top providers. It stands out for its wide variety of poker games - nearly 30 types, which makes it a perfect place for poker players.

This casino has 40 payment methods available, the most extensive selection from this list. It features 34 different cryptos, making this the best casino for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

To help you get started, Americas Cardroom will offer you a poker deposit bonus of 100% up to $2,000 .

10. Juicy Stakes - Best Online Casino for Roulette Players





♦ Over 440 online casino games by four providers



♦ Best for roulette games

♦ Free spins welcome bonus

The stakes aren't only high but juicy as well. Juicy Stakes is a favorite for many, operating since 2013 with a Curacao license. This makes it one of the most reputable casinos out there.

It has a game portfolio with over 440 titles by four providers, such as Tangente and Nucleus. But if you're over at Juicy Stakes, check out the best roulette selection, with over 20 different games available. This makes Juicy Stake the best online casino for roulette games from our list.

Juicy Stakes has seven payment methods that should be enough for most players. This includes credit/debit cards, Paysafecard and Bitcoin. We'd appreciate a few more options, like e-wallets, though.

To top it off, the casino has a pretty juicy welcome bonus. Get ready for a 200% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 for online poker or 25 free spins at the casino.

Best Online Casinos - Runners-Up

11. Big Spin Casino

♦ Over 180 games by eight providers

♦ Supports eight deposit methods

♦ Deposit bonus of 200% up to $1,000

12. Wild Casino

♦ More than 350 games from three providers

♦ Supports 18 payment methods

♦ 300% bonus up to $3,000 for crypto payments

13. BetOnline

♦ Fully licensed by the Government of Panama

♦ Over 360 games by six providers

♦ 100% welcome bonus for crypto payments up to $1,000

14. EveryGame

♦ One of the oldest online casinos, operating since 1996

♦ Over 110 classic games by two providers

♦ 100% or 125% welcome bonus for casino games

15. SuperSlots

♦ A great offer of 313 games by six different providers

♦ 15 payment methods available

♦ 400% welcome bonus for up to $4,000 crypto deposit

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Casinos

Reputation and Licensing:

A license is probably one of the most important aspects of a good casino. It guarantees the safety, security, and privacy of its customers. Therefore, we've only compiled trustworthy and licensed casinos for your peace of mind.

However, sometimes a license isn't enough. Casinos should also be highly-reputable and have positive online reviews. That's why we picked the best of the best.

Game Portfolio:

Players are more likely to play at a casino with a more extensive game selection. Our game portfolio analysis looked at the number and type of games available - slots, poker, roulette, blackjack, and bingo.

We have also made sure to evaluate the providers, average RTP rates, and other aspects of a casino's games in our review.

Payment Methods:

A casino's goal is to please its players. To do that, they must offer a wide range of payment methods so players have an easier time depositing or withdrawing. The general rule is that a better casino has more payment methods.

But that's not all. Payment methods should also be safe, secure, and private to protect the client's personal information.

Bonuses:

Last but certainly not least - bonuses! They're the most fun part of a casino, and players know it. That's why the best casinos usually have the best bonuses. These include deposit bonuses, free spins, and a ton of other perks.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos

What Are the Best Online Casino Game Providers?

There are hundreds of iGaming providers in the market. However, five are often mentioned when you talk about the best online game providers. They are NetEnt, RTG, Betsoft, NextGen, and Rival.

What Types of Welcome Bonus are Available at the Best Online Casinos?

To attract new players, casinos will often offer rewarding bonuses. These are typically divided into three main categories. They are deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, and free spins.

Why Do the Best Online Casinos Use Bitcoin Payments?

Bitcoin has forever changed the way people view financial markets. Its high speed and anonymity make it one of the best payment methods for online casinos. With cryptocurrency, you'll be able to deposit and withdraw in just a few minutes.

While transactions are public, addresses are kept anonymous at all times, ensuring your privacy. For these reasons, it's one of the safest payment methods for online gambling sites.

What Other Information Should I Look for at the Best Online Casinos?

Besides the parameters we've mentioned - licensing, games, payments, and casino bonuses, there are other factors you should be aware of when choosing the best online gambling sites. The best online casinos will offer great customer support. Staff will be able to solve your issues or questions in just a few minutes.

Another important feature is mobile compatibility. Since mobile gaming is at an all-time high, top casinos should offer mobile websites and apps. These need to be fast, modern and offer a pleasant experience. They should also have the same features as the mobile website.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Casinos

Ignition: Our top pick as the best online casino. It offers users an amazing selection of 120 games from leading providers and a generous welcome package of up to $3,000.

Red Dog: If you are looking for mobile gambling, Red Dog is your top pick. It offers users over 150 RTG games of the highest quality and an exciting casino welcome package of up to $12,250.

Bitstarz: Looking for the top crypto gambling casino online? Then you should check out what Bitstarz has in store. It offers users over 4,000 games and up to a 5BTC welcome bonus.

Las Atlantis: If you love bonuses as much as we do, you should take a look at Las Atlantis' welcome package: up to $14,000 in bonus funds in total! This casino also features a great game library, with over 200 titles available.



7Bit: This one is our top pick for free spins bonuses; sign up to score your welcome package with extra spins today. There also is a massive game library of over 2,000 games waiting for you here.



How to Sign Up at the Best Onl ﻿ ine Casino Sites

Signing up at the best online casino should not be a huge issue. In fact, we found that it's quite an easy process and should not take you more than a few minutes. We have prepared a step-by-step guide for signing up at Ignition, as it was our top pick.

Step 1: Start Registration for a New Account

Click here to visit the website of Ignition Casino . Then, click the orange Sign Up button.

Step 2: Fill-Out the Registration Form

Provide the required information, such as your name, last name, etc.

Step 3: Make Your Deposit & Play Online Casino Games

Once your registration is done, make your deposit and score your welcome bonus. Now you are ready to play your favorite casino games.

Still Looking for the Best Online Casinos?

In our list of the best online casinos , Ignition came out as the clear winner. This casino racked up the title for best online casino thanks to its high reputation, fantastic games, payment options, and top-tier bonuses.

Our runners-up are Red Dog and Bitstarz . These casinos were excellent in terms of their games and bonuses in particular. But no matter what you pick, please make sure to always gamble responsibly.

