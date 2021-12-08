Beware! Don't respond to family or friends in need on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is warning its users of a new scam that could fool innocent people and steal their money. The 'friends in need' WhatsApp scam has been circulating in the UK for a while, and in another recent case, it has been stealing thousands of pounds from innocent people. This time, the scammers pose as the son or daughter in need of money.



According to a report by Express UK, scammers are said to be able to steal nearly £ 50,000 from victims in a matter of a few months. These messages begin with the phrases "Hi Mom" ​​or "Hi Dad," followed by a description of a desperate situation in which they pose as the son or daughter seeking immediate monetary help.

WhatsApp friend in need scam now posing as sons and daughters. Scammers pretend to be desperate sons or daughters asking for money. In most situations, they continue to use excuses like the loss of a phone before paying the bills or even the urgent need for money when buying a car. Any unsuspecting parent often falls into the trap and ends up sending the money. Scammers always send messages from a different number and justify it by saying they lost your phone. The description of the desperate event is followed by the details of the scammer's bank account.

The problem is widespread, and scammers are stealing a lot of money from victims. In one reported case, the victim paid nearly £ 2,000 to cybercriminals, who posed as her son searching for money to pay bills after his phone was lost. The victim ended up paying twice before suspicions arose, but it was too late by then.

The scammers managed to steal £ 3,000 as a needy son in another related case. This time, however, they now wanted the money for the bills. So instead, they tried to make payments for a new car, which the victim did in four transactions on two accounts.

In the report, City of London Police Detective Inspector Craig Mullish said: If you're contacted out of the blue from a number you don't recognize. Still, the person is claiming to be someone you know and are requesting financial assistance – stop and think as it could protect you and your money. "Only criminals will try to rush you or panic you," he further added.