Beware! Windows 11 Alpha is a New Malware

The Windows 11 Alpha malware attack is trying to mislead people through a phishing or spear-phishing email campaign and this is happening even before Microsoft's new operating system has been officially rolled out.



Even before Windows 11 can officially make its debut, there are Windows 11-themed malware campaigns that try to trick people into sharing their financial data. One of the most notorious is the Windows 11 Alpha malware attack that tries to trick people into activating malicious code on their PC. The malware attack is reportedly based on people's lack of knowledge and awareness of their new software that has yet to be released publicly. Windows 11 is currently only available to Windows Insider program members, developers, and beta testers, and will officially launch in October.

Windows 11 Alpha reportedly uses a Microsoft Word document that claims it was made with "Windows 11 Alpha". This document then asks people to follow certain steps to open it. If an unsuspecting person follows these steps, a code is activated that these threat actors can use to steal your financial information.

This Windows 11 Alpha attack was discovered by Anomali Security researchers who managed to break down the technical components of the attack. Researchers claim that a cybercrime group called FIN7 is responsible for this Windows 11 Alpha malware campaign. The exact method of how this malicious file spreads has yet to be confirmed, but as Anomali says, it is possibly being done via phishing or spearphishing email. Windows 11 Alpha reportedly uses a Microsoft Word document that claims it was made with "Windows 11 Alpha". This document then asks people to follow certain steps to open it. If an unsuspecting person follows these steps, a code is activated that these threat actors can use to steal your financial information.

This Windows 11 Alpha attack was discovered by Anomali Security researchers who managed to break down the technical components of the attack. Researchers claim that a cybercrime group called FIN7 is responsible for this Windows 11 Alpha malware campaign. The exact method of how this malicious file spreads has yet to be confirmed, but as Anomali says, it is possibly being done via phishing or spearphishing email. Windows 11 Alpha reportedly uses a Microsoft Word document that claims it was made with "Windows 11 Alpha". This document then asks people to follow certain steps to open it. If an unsuspecting person follows these steps, a code is activated that these threat actors can use to steal your financial information.

This Windows 11 Alpha attack was discovered by Anomali Security researchers who managed to break down the technical components of the attack. Researchers claim that a cybercrime group called FIN7 is responsible for this Windows 11 Alpha malware campaign. The exact method of how this malicious file spreads has yet to be confirmed, but as Anomali says, it is possibly being done via phishing or spearphishing email.

The modus operandi of the Windows 11 Alpha attack is simple. If someone views a document that is supposedly made with Windows 11 Alpha, they will be prompted to follow a few steps to access the document and make it compatible with the current operating system they are using. So in all likelihood, the user is on Windows 10, or possibly an older operating system, and they will think that since they don't have access to Windows 11, the only way to access this document created by Windows 11 Alpha is to follow the instructions.

This is obviously not the case. There is no Windows 11 Alpha. However, cybercriminals have cases where people need to convert a genuine Word document to make it compatible with their PC and hope that they will also fall for it. The guidelines mentioned in the malicious document have been made to resemble those followed by many PC users to make the original documents compatible. If you end up falling in love with this and follow the message, some code is triggered within the file which then downloads a JavaScript backdoor. This allows attackers to get a payload on the PC. The Windows 11 Alpha malware campaign appeared between late June and late July this year, which aligns perfectly with Microsoft's official Windows 11 announcement. The Windows 11 Alpha attack is trying to get people's interest in new software and their lack of knowledge about it.