- Israel reports first outbreak of bird flu on poultry farm in 2024
- Job-linked incentive scheme a significant step towards inclusive India: Minister
- Malta records second case of monkeypox in 2024
- South Africa's GDP slightly up in Q2
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on suspension of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's conviction in coal scam
- MP govt needs to evaluate Ayushman scheme implementation: Speaker
- Cong works for social transformation, BJP represents social stagnation: Venugopal after AICC meet
- PM Modi visits Brunei's Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque
- Delhi excise policy case: Court accepts Vijay Nair's bail bonds, issues order for release
- India’s talent pool in engineering R&D poised to solve world’s challenges: Mercedes-Benz
Bharti Airtel announces relief measures for flood-affected customers in AP and Telangana
Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India has promptly announced relief measures for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana affected by unprecedented rains, disrupting normal life.
During these difficult times, the telecom operator has announced the following measures to ensure customers stay connected.
- Prepaid: Customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge will receive 1.5 GB of free mobile data per day, along with unlimited calling. This benefit will be valid for 4 days.
- Postpaid: We are extending the bill payment due dates for all impacted customers by 7 days, ensuring uninterrupted access to mobile services.
- Prepaid Homes: Impacted Customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge will receive 4 days extra validity, ensuring uninterrupted access to home Wi-Fi services
- Postpaid Homes: We are extending the bill payment due dates for all impacted customers by 7 days, ensuring uninterrupted access to home Wi-Fi services
Airtel’s network teams and partners continue making efforts to ensure the network is up and running despite the challenge of a lack of power supply and disruption in the movement of fuel supplies.
