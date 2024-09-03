  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Bharti Airtel announces relief measures for flood-affected customers in AP and Telangana

Bharti Airtel
x

Bharti Airtel

Highlights

Airtel’s network teams and partners continue making efforts to ensure the network is up and running despite the challenge of a lack of power supply and disruption in the movement of fuel supplies.

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India has promptly announced relief measures for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana affected by unprecedented rains, disrupting normal life.

During these difficult times, the telecom operator has announced the following measures to ensure customers stay connected.

  • Prepaid: Customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge will receive 1.5 GB of free mobile data per day, along with unlimited calling. This benefit will be valid for 4 days.
  • Postpaid: We are extending the bill payment due dates for all impacted customers by 7 days, ensuring uninterrupted access to mobile services.
  • Prepaid Homes: Impacted Customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge will receive 4 days extra validity, ensuring uninterrupted access to home Wi-Fi services
  • Postpaid Homes: We are extending the bill payment due dates for all impacted customers by 7 days, ensuring uninterrupted access to home Wi-Fi services

Airtel’s network teams and partners continue making efforts to ensure the network is up and running despite the challenge of a lack of power supply and disruption in the movement of fuel supplies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick