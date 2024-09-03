Bharti Airtel announces relief measures for flood-affected customers in AP and Telangana

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India has promptly announced relief measures for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana affected by unprecedented rains, disrupting normal life.

During these difficult times, the telecom operator has announced the following measures to ensure customers stay connected.

Customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge will receive 1.5 GB of free mobile data per day, along with unlimited calling. This benefit will be valid for 4 days. Postpaid: We are extending the bill payment due dates for all impacted customers by 7 days, ensuring uninterrupted access to mobile services.

Impacted Customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge will receive 4 days extra validity, ensuring uninterrupted access to home Wi-Fi services Postpaid Homes: We are extending the bill payment due dates for all impacted customers by 7 days, ensuring uninterrupted access to home Wi-Fi services

Airtel’s network teams and partners continue making efforts to ensure the network is up and running despite the challenge of a lack of power supply and disruption in the movement of fuel supplies.

