Blaupunkt launches 24-inch Smart TV at Rs 6,999

Blaupunkt TV, a German-born audiovisual brand with a heritage of more than 100 years, has launched 24-inch Smart Premium TVs to its portfolio in India. Blaupunkt customers can avail the recently launched 24-inch 3-in-1 model at Rs 6,999/- at a special discount from Feb 7-12 on Flipkart. Get the 3-in-1 experience by turning the time you spend working, watching, and binge-watching into more with just one device. One can operate the TV as a monitor and experience TV and smart features. This 24-inch smart TV from Blaupunkt is exclusively available on Flipkart.

The Smart Premium TV range is a good choice for consumers due to its personalized suggestions, superior sound system and best-in-class content viewing experience. This TV unit brings an HD Ready display, 20-watt sound output with two bottom-firing speakers installed, and surround sound technology. To provide a beautiful look, this model comes with Airslim designs. It also has an A35*4 chipset (processor) and a Wifi speed of 2.4 GHz; this 24-inch smart TV offers a brightness of 300 Nits.

This model comes with 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of ROM, a digital noise filter, and an A+ panel; this TV is compatible with devices like PC, mobiles and laptops. Dedicated shortcut keys on the Youtube remote and access many more apps and games like Prime Video, Zee5, Voot and Sony LIV.

Speaking about the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TV in India, said: "We are extremely excited with the launch of 24 inches TV, which will give the consumers an extremely new experience. With this launch, we are looking to target Tier 2,3, and 4 markets via Flipkart's wider reach. This will be an Avante-Garde model as only a few models under 24 inches in size are available for buyers that are too non-smart or not with good features, wherein Blaupunkt TV will be a game-changer because of its premiumness, Sound quality, and extra added features."

Blaupunkt TVs have been extremely successful over the past year, resulting in 4.6 out of 5 ratings on Flipkart. The upcoming new model features the most significant innovations in HD Ready picture quality, high-end sound technology and bezel-less design and is manufactured by SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd), one of the largest TV manufacturers in India.