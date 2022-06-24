Bluei launches a Bluetooth Soundbar - Rocker R10 VIVID; Find details

Bluei - a homegrown mobile accessories brand announced an update to its wireless speaker soundbar range with the launch of' Rocker R10VIVID '. The wireless speaker soundbar is equipped with enhanced audio quality and is designed to support deep and punchy bass. Bluei Rocker R10 is for young audiophiles who just cannot afford to compromise on the sound quality of their party glimmers.



Given its compact design, the Bluei Rocker can be easily connected to your TV or other devices. It has a 10W powerful sound output to plunge you into the fantastical world of music with premium and unparalleled quality of sound. The speaker has 5W surround sound and gives a 3Dtheatre sound effect experience and Vibrate bass. Rocker completely wireless speaker with a frequency range of 10 meters so, keep your music pumping.





Delete Edit





Bluei Rocker R10 Bluetooth speaker is built to let you enjoy your favourite jams in all conditions. The Rocker R10 has a battery of 1800 mAh power output which allows your function to go smoothly and unhindered. With Bluetooth 5.0 and an in-built microphone, this speaker comes with the latest and advanced technology for all-around quality performance. The soundbar offers support of FM, TF Card, LED lights, and connectivity through Bluetooth 5.0 as well. The Bluei Rocker speakers come with a built-in microphone to receive calls.

Akhilesh Chopra, Sales & Technology Director of Bluei,while announcing the launch said,"Bluei is committed to develop and offer the best in design, durable, and sophisticated products to Indian consumers at a very affordable price. We are confident that the product will strike the right chord with Indian users. Be it for travel, office, or house parties, it is engineered impeccably to give the finest possible user experience designed for all-purpose. Our motive is to catering every age group and every user this is the reason we sell our product at a budget price." Rocker R10 VIVID at Rs. 1799 and available in black colour.