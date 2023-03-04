boAt Wave Flex smartwatch: Availability, Price and Specifications

boAt, the famous wearable brand, has launched a new smartwatch in India. Adding to its massive list of smartwatches, boAt has lifted the veil on the boAt Wave Flex. This is the most affordable smartwatch the company has released, and it comes with a bunch of features, including Bluetooth calling. It also promises a battery life of up to 10 days. Apart from that, there is a vast screen that provides a great viewing experience.

boAt Wave Flex: Availability and Price

The boAt Wave Flex connect Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes in three stylish colours Active Black, Cherry Blossom and Deep Blue and costs Rs 1,499. You can buy it on boAt-lifestyle.com and Flipkart. Its countless smart features make it a good companion for your active lifestyle and daily use.

boAt Wave Flex: Specifications

The boAt Wave Flex features a large 1.83-inch HD display that offers crisp images, making it easy to access notifications and apps. With a sleek metallic design and soft, skin-friendly silicone straps in vibrant colours, Wave Flex Connect combines fashion and function perfectly.

The boAt Wave Flex Connect Bluetooth Calling smartwatch lets you stay connected 24 hours a day. With the built-in HD speaker and microphone, you can make calls and connect via BT Calling and save around 10 favourite contacts on the watch. Furthermore, you can stay active and track your fitness with various sports modes and precise sensors. Additionally, the smartwatch features a voice assistant that allows you to issue short commands to get instant cricket scores or weather updates.

The Wave Flex Connect boAt is designed to withstand water and dust with its IP68 dust and water resistance. In addition, you can stay active and worry-free as the smartwatch can run continuously for up to 10 days on a one-time charge and can be quickly charged in just 2 hours.