Bose introduces a portable Bluetooth speaker the Soundlink Flex

Today, Bose welcomes a new addition to its iconic Soundlink Bluetooth® speaker family: the Soundlink Flex . The Flex delivers the best audio performance for a portable speaker its size in an all-new, grabbable, and ultra-rugged design. It is packed with exclusive Bose technologies to deliver deep, clear sound that's powerful enough to fill your living room while entertaining, and loud enough for any outdoor adventure.

It adds proprietary Bose PositionIQ™ technology to automatically detect the speaker's orientation, so whether upright, hanging, or flat on its back, the speaker is optimized to deliver rich, lifelike sound. Its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating combines with up to 12 hours of battery life to make it a tough, portable workhorse.

The SoundLink Flex is available starting today for ₹15,900 at all BOSE premium partner stores, offline retail chains Croma, Reliance & Vijay sales, and on Amazon, Flipkart and TataCliq. Revolutionary Performance for Mobile Audio The Flex uses every fraction of an inch of its enclosure to deliver astonishing audio performance. A customer transducer – as big as could fit – maximizes clarity so you can hear each instrument and vocal, and delivers bass that you can feel in your chest. It combines with dual-opposing passive radiators, which brilliantly turn vibration into powerful audio output from the compact speaker.





Bose proprietary digital signal processing (DSP) technology dramatically minimizes distortion so you hear natural, full sound. For the first time in a Bluetooth speaker, the Bose SoundLink Flex dynamically detects its orientation and automatically adjusts to deliver uncompromised audio through Bose PositionIQ technology. Whether the Flex is upright on the kitchen counter, hanging from a backup, or lying flat next to the pool, you don't need to do a thing to ensure optimal sound quality. Built for Every Drop, Spill, and Element in a Beautiful, Grabbable Design With its IP67 rating and premium materials, the Soundlink Flex is rugged and resilient – ready for whatever your day throws at you.



Together, its soft silicone back and powder-coated steel grille protect it from drops and bumps, won't peel or flake, and are resistant to corrosion and UV light. Its tightly sealed acoustic components keep water, dust and dirt out and won't compromise audio performance. It will even float to the water's surface after an accidental drop in the bathtub, pool or ocean. And its durable utility loop can easily attach to a carabiner or buckle on your bag, or hang from a hook in your shower or beach chair.

Measuring 7.9" wide, 2.1" deep, and 3.6" high, and weighing just over 1 pound, the Flex fits effortlessly in your hand, feels good to hold when you grab it and go and looks elegant on your bookshelf. It comes in three gorgeous colours: Black, White Smoke or Stone Blue. Connects in Seconds, Works All Day, Plays Perfectly with Others The SoundLink Flex's setup is straightforward with simple voice prompts for Bluetooth pairing to your phone or tablet within seconds. It remembers up to eight connections for seamless switching from one device to the next.

Using the Bose Connect app, you can control the Flex, personalize settings, and receive the latest software updates. And on-speaker buttons allow you to power on/off, turn volume up/down, connect to Bluetooth, and play, pause or skip tracks. You can also access your phone's voice assistant or take and make calls with exceptional clarity through a built-in microphone. The Flex has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers up to 12 hours of playback – enough to last you through your all-day family reunion or a lazy afternoon at the park.

The Flex uses USB-C® charging with the charging port strategically placed on the opposite side of the utility loop, so you can charge and play the Flex in any position without missing a beat. Pair a second SoundLink Flex or Bose Bluetooth speaker for Stereo Mode (left-right channel) or Party Mode (simultaneous music playback). When at home, the Flex works flawlessly with one or more Bose smart speakers and soundbars to extend your listening experience using Bose SimpleSync technology. When the Flex is connected, ask your voice assistant to play music on your smart speaker, and the content will play simultaneously on both.

