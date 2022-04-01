Buy the iPhone 13 Mini for only Rs 46,999; Check Offers

Apple iPhone 13, the latest in the company's flagship lineup, is a highly desired smartphone among mobile users in India. While many still can't afford an iPhone 13, there are always attractive discounts and trade-in deals on Apple iPhones for users looking for deals to ensure their new iPhone. Apple already offers a trade-in option for new iPhone buyers on its website. In addition, with e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, potential iPhone buyers can also check deals other than on Apple's website. The iPhone 13 series starts for Rs 69,900 and up in India for the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant and goes up from there depending on the variant and storage space.

Apple iPhone 13 offers on Amazon

The iPhone 13 Vanilla is being sold at a maximum discount of Rs 6,000 on Amazon, bringing the value of the smartphone down to Rs 73,990 for the Vanilla iPhone 13 128GB variant. This discount is available on all iPhone colour variants. In addition, buyers on Amazon can also exchange their old smartphones for getting up to a Rs 14,900 deal on the exchange, which will reduce the value of the smartphone to Rs 59,090.

The Rs 14,900 trade-in is valid on all iPhone 13 series models, including iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This will bring down the value of the iPhone 13 Mini to Rs 55,000 and up, the iPhone 13 Pro will cost Rs 1,05,000, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,15,000.

Apple iPhone 13 offers on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the Vanilla iPhone 13 is on sale at Rs 5,000 off the sticker price of Rs 74,900 and up. The iPhone 13 Mini, on the other hand, is available at a discount of nearly Rs 10,000 as the phone is priced at Rs 59,999 and up for the base 128GB variant. There are no such deals on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Flipkart.

Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,000 discount on the exchange. This, if used to its full potential, will drop the price of the standard iPhone 13 to Rs 61,900, and the iPhone 13 Mini will be available at Rs 46,999 for the 128GB storage variant if the buyer uses full trade-in value. Rs 13,000. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available with a trade-in offer of Rs 13,000.

Apple iPhone 13 offer on the Official Apple Online Store in India

The official Apple store in India offers users the option to trade in their old mobile phones for the new iPhone 13. With this offer, users can exchange their iPhone 8 or newer iPhone to get up to 46 700 rupees discount on the new iPhone 13. It is important to note here that the condition of your old smartphone will determine the value of the trade-in offer. Apart from this, there are no other deals on Apple iPhone on the official Apple online store.