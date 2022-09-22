Buying guide for the best smart TVs in September 2022

In recent years, television technology has gone through a dramatic transformation. From black and white to colour image tubes, box TVs to small display sets, and now standard cable TVs to smart TV innovations. Over the years, TV products have become much more inclusive and advanced. TVs come with specialised operating systems, fully functional internet browsers, online applications, games, and more. The wide array of benefits a TV accompanies nowadays is a testament to how far we have come. As the TV industry continues to grow and thrive, customer expectations have also increased. People today are heavily inclined towards futuristic TV technologies embedded with various comprehensive features. If you are also planning to buy a new TV, this is the right place.



Here's a brief introduction to the best multipurpose smart TV that will cater to all needs and requirements of modern-age consumers:

1. TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV Shaking up the Mini LED 4K TV space, TCL has created a benchmark with its latest product innovation, TCL C835. This next-generation product is an amalgamation of high-octane features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, and HDMI 2.1. Integrated with Dolby Vision IQ, the TCL Mini LED 4K takes the visual benefits beyond HDR by intelligently optimising the TV for a perfect picture at any given time. Similarly, Dolby Atmos provides immersive entertainment with multidimensional sound and incredible clarity through the TV's built-in speakers. It has taken a step further by applying 144Hz VRR, ensuring faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. Whether users are competitive gamers who want to experience demanding high FPS games, or casual gamers, this technology can give them a significant edge, especially in multiplayer games. The TV also comes with Google TV, ensuring users can access hundreds of content options aggregated across streaming channels.