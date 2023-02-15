CBSE bans ChatGPT use in class 10 and 12 board exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made an announcement that the use of AI-powered ChatGPT during board exams is strictly prohibited. If the students are caught using the AI platform, they will have to bear the consequences. The viral chatbot allows students and other users to get answers to complex queries in seconds. The AI-powered ChatGPT can solve math problems. Today CBSE board exams for Class 12 and 10 students started. The board prohibits the use of electronic devices inside the exam room. However, it now specifically prohibits using ChatGPT inside board exam rooms.



"The use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT has been prohibited in the upcoming class 10, 12 board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)," officials said on Tuesday.

Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in the examination hall," as per the instructions issued by the board before the exams.

The central board of education warns students against using unfair means to pass exams. The exam admission card also has a precautionary instruction that says, "You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board."

"Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules," it added.

ChatGPT is continuously bothering educational authorities. There have been numerous cases where ChatGPT passed multiple exams with good marks. Some reports claim that students are using ChatGPT to finish their homework.

AI-powered tools like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri have been around, but ChatGPT is the most impressive tool yet. The chatbot from artificial intelligence startup OpenAI enables users to type queries in English and get conversational responses in seconds. The company says its chatbot has received a set of data scattered across the internet. With ML (machine learning) capabilities, ChatGPT keeps learning new features daily. Their answers are also somewhat different and not always repetitive.

However, the chatbot, like any piece of technology, is not perfect. OpenAI recognizes that it faces problems and that the answers are not always accurate. Their data is also limited to the event before 2021. However, that is slowly changing, and awareness of ChatGPT continues to grow.