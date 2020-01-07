CES 2020: Samsung Announced Sleekest Galaxy Chromebook

At CES 2020, Samsung has unveiled a new device that will take over as the new premium Chrome OS device. Priced at around Rs 71,000, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Chromebook at the event.

Samsung claims Galaxy Chromebook is the sleekest Chromebook an aluminium casing till date. The Galaxy Chromebook dimensions are 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9 mm and weigh 1.04 kg.

The Galaxy Chromebook flaunts a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touch screen display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The display hinge of the Chromebook folds all the way around for a tablet mode and comes with pen support with a stowable pen.

Samsung says, "Galaxy Chromebook will soon come with HDR400 that delivers high-contrast graphics, along with Ambient EQ capabilities, so you get a viewing experience that's vivid and easy on the eyes so that you never walk away from your computer feeling strained."

The new Samsung Chromebook is powered by Intel 10th generation Core processor, which is complemented by Intel's UHD Graphics. The Chromebook brings along 16 GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1 TB SSD storage.

Moreover, Samsung smartphone and tablet users, features like Click-to-Call and Messaging apps can be directly used on the laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook also supports Wi-Fi 6, two 2W stereo speakers, backlit keyboard, two USB-C ports, and a UFS-MicroSD combo. A 49.2 Wh battery powers galaxy Chromebook. For security, the Galaxy Chromebook comes with fingerprint authentication.

The Galaxy Chromebook is available in a Fiesta Red and a Mercury Gray colour option. Samsung says the laptop will be available in Q1 2020. The Galaxy Chromebook's availability in India has not yet been confirmed and revealed.