CHANDRAYAAN-3: Countdown begins for soft landing on Moon

Sriharikota: Chandrayaan-3 moved closer to Moon on Sunday, after the Lander Module (Vikram) successfully completed its second and final de-boosting operation. With this, the lander has reached an orbit where the closest point to Moon is 25 km and the farthest is 134 km, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

India’s third mission in its lunar exploration series was launched successfully on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The spacecraft — entered the lunar orbit on August 5 — is scheduled to make a soft landing on Moon’s surface on August 23.

ISRO has confirmed that its third-moon mission will land on Moon at 6:04 pm on August 23, 2023. The national space agency also confirmed that the soft landing of Vikram, which carries a rover in its belly, will be livestreamed on the institution’s official website, social media handles, YouTube, and on television.

Users with smartphones or a computer with an active internet connection can watch the livestreaming of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing from the comforts of their homes.

The livestreaming will start at 5:27 pm. Similarly, users can also watch the soft landing on DD national channel for free.

ISRO is also inviting schools and other educational institutions to organise the livestreaming of Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing at their premises.



“India’s pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation’s progress in space exploration.”

“The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology.