Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 19, 2023
- How will El Nino impact global food supply?
- PL Technicals daily morning report - July 19
- Visakhapatnam: Temple trust boards urged to conduct charitable activities
- Visakhapatnam: G20 healthcare pre-meetings unite global leaders
- Internationalisation of Rupee can be remedy for growth and stability
- Visakhapatnam: Research scholar complains of harassment by AU Prof
- Srikakulam: Stop harassment of Asha workers
- Visakhapatnam: GVL made member of ECoR Zone Users’ Consultative Committee
- Visakhapatnam: BoB grandly celebrates 116th Foundation Day
CHandrayaan-3 Mission On Track: Third orbit-raising manoeuvre complete
Sriharikota/Bengaluru: ISRO on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The next firing is...
Sriharikota/Bengaluru: ISRO on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency said.
"The third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru," it said. The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14. And 17 minutes after lift-off at 2.35 pm, the satellite was precisely injected into the intended orbit.
Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram earlier, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre S Unnikrishnan Nair said that the launch vehicle has performed extremely well, and the initial conditions required for the spacecraft have been provided "very precisely".
Following the successful launch of LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan -3, its project director P Veeramuthuvel had said that ISRO would be closely monitoring and controlling the spacecraft from ISTRAC.
“Many critical events are lined up, starting from Earth-bound manoeuvres, insertion into lunar orbit and separation of lander, a set of deboost manoeuvres, and finally the power descent phase for a soft landing (on the lunar surface),” Veeramuthuvel said.