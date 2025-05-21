ChatGPT Adds PDF Download Option for Deep Research Reports

In a welcome update for users, OpenAI has introduced a PDF download feature for Deep Research reports in ChatGPT, making it easier to save and share long-form AI-generated research without losing formatting.

The feature is designed to address a persistent user complaint: that copying and pasting the research into other applications often distorted its layout. With the new functionality, users can now export reports as PDFs directly from the platform, ensuring that formatting and structure remain intact.

What is Deep Research?

Deep Research is a tool within ChatGPT that allows users to conduct multi-step investigations on complex topics. It works by scouring hundreds of sources on the internet and summarizing the information in a detailed report within minutes—work that might take a human several hours to compile manually.

Until now, the only way to extract the report was to copy and paste the text, which disrupted formatting. The new download option changes that, offering a polished, professional-looking document for offline reading, printing, or sharing.

How to Download Deep Research Reports as PDFs

The update was first noticed by a user on X (formerly Twitter), and is now fully available on the web version of ChatGPT. After generating a Deep Research report, users can simply:

• Click the share icon in the upper right corner of the report,

• Select ‘Download as PDF’ from the dropdown menu,

• Save the file to their device.

This added convenience is now accessible to all ChatGPT users, regardless of their subscription tier—including Free, Plus, Team, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu plans. OpenAI confirmed the feature's rollout on May 17.

Alongside the PDF feature, OpenAI also introduced a GitHub connector for Deep Research, allowing developers to integrate research tasks directly with GitHub projects, further expanding the tool’s utility.

Meanwhile, an AI Controversy at Northeastern University

In separate news, a Northeastern University professor is facing criticism for relying on ChatGPT and other AI tools to prepare classroom materials, while discouraging students from doing the same.

Ella Stapleton, a business student, spotted strange images and errors in class notes, some directly referencing ChatGPT. She filed a complaint and requested a tuition refund, which the university denied.

Professor Rick Arrowood admitted using ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gamma, but added, “In hindsight, I wish I would have looked at it more closely.” He acknowledged he should have reviewed the AI-generated content more thoroughly.



