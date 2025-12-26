Good hair days, even in cold weather

Winter brings cozy sweaters and hot cocoa — but also dry, unmanageable hair. As the temperature drops and the air loses its humidity, your hair begins to show signs of distress — dryness, dullness, frizz, and increased hair fall. The scalp, too, becomes flaky and itchy, and loses its natural oils. At this time, one of its most powerful allies in hair health is the ancient Ayurvedic herb Bhringaraja. Dr. Panduranga K.R, Principal Scientist, Personal care R&D, Himalaya Wellness talks about ways to protect hair in the winter season.

Our scalp and hair thrive on balance — moisture, nourishment, and healthy oil production. Winter, however, disrupts this equilibrium. The cold, dry air outside and the heated indoor environments deplete the scalp’s natural oils, leaving it dehydrated and prone to irritation. Frequent use of hot water while washing hair adds to the problem, weakening hair strands and causing them to lose elasticity.

The result is brittle, breakage-prone strands and noticeable seasonal hair fall. This isn’t just due to dryness — cold weather constricts blood vessels, reducing circulation to the scalp. This means fewer nutrients reach the hair follicles, slowing growth and weakening roots.

Bhringaraja: Ayurveda’s Answer to Stronger, Healthier Hair

Known as the “Keshraj” or King of Hair, Bhringaraja has been revered in Ayurveda for its rejuvenating properties. Its name itself signifies its strength-giving nature. Rich in phyto nutrients, Bhringaraja works on multiple levels to nourish the scalp, strengthen hair from the roots, and reduce hair fall.

What makes Bhringaraja especially effective in winter is its ability to restore lost moisture and promote scalp health. Unlike many modern solutions that focus only on external shine, this herb works holistically — stimulating blood circulation, calming scalp irritation, and replenishing essential oils. Its naturally soothing properties help maintain scalp vitality even in the harshest cold, keeping your hair soft, strong, and resilient.

How to Include Bhringaraja in Your Winter Routine

u Warm Oil Massage: Start your week with a gentle warm oil massage using Bhringaraja-infused oil. Warming the oil slightly before application allows it to penetrate deeply into the scalp. Massage with your fingertips for 5–10 minutes to improve blood flow and strengthen hair roots. Regular massages not only reduce hair fall but also leave your hair smoother and more manageable.

u Balanced Cleansing: During winter, overwashing your hair can strip it of essential oils. Wash only two to three times a week, and when you do, choose mild formulations that preserve natural moisture. Products enriched with herbal ingredients like Bhringaraja help cleanse without over-drying the scalp, maintaining the right balance of cleanliness and hydration.

u Weekly Deep Nourishment: Once a week, indulge your hair in a deep-conditioning ritual. Mix Bhringaraja oil with coconut or almond oil, apply generously from roots to ends, and wrap your hair in a warm towel for 20 minutes before washing. This not only replenishes lost hydration but also minimizes breakage and restores shine.

u Gentle Drying and Styling: Avoid using very hot blow dryers during winter. Let your hair air dry or use the cool setting if necessary. Excess heat can worsen dryness and increase hair fall. When styling, opt for natural looks and avoid tight hairstyles that pull at the roots.

Healthy winter hair isn’t about doing more — it’s about doing what’s right. The key lies in understanding what your hair truly needs during this season: nourishment, moisture, and care from root to tip. By turning to natural, time-tested ingredients like Bhringaraja, you can protect your hair from winter-induced dryness and hair fall while restoring its natural strength and shine.

As the cold sets in, let your haircare routine be a ritual of warmth and balance — one that honors both tradition and self-care. Because when your hair feels nourished, it doesn’t just look good — it feels alive, healthy, and ready to weather every season with grace.

(The write is a Principal Scientist, Personal care R&D, Himalaya Wellness)