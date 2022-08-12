Chingari, along with MyGov, promotes the HarGharTiranga initiative

Chingari - World's fastest growing on-chain social app is urging its users to prepare videos dedicated to #HarGharTiranga campaign under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav program initiated by the Ministry of Culture. The Chingari app advises its users to make videos promoting the HarGharTiranga initiative showing India's 75th Independence Day celebration. These videos will be promoted under the campaign #FreedomToEarn.

India will be celebrating its 75th year of independence, and the Indian government is commemorating 'Azadi Ka Amritmahotsav' to mark India's majestic journey since 1947. Recently, the Ministry of Culture released a soul-rendering anthem - a melodious tribute to our Tricolor flag and initiated the campaign called HarGharTiranga. The initiative encourages Indian citizens to bring the 'Tricolour' home and hoist to commemorate India's 75th year of independence. To amplify this further ahead, Chingari App is encouraging its users to make short videos of them celebrating this Independence Day by hoisting the Tiranga/Tricolour at their homes and glorifying our national pride.

Chingari is also urging its users to create and upload videos that set their talent free under the #FreedomToEarn campaign in honour of our 75th Independence anniversary. The app made every effort to boost the economy and give them a platform to show their talents. show

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to promote HarGharTiranaga, a wonderful initiative by the government to unite the citizens of India and celebrate our National Flag (Tiranga) on the glorious occasion of our 75th Independence Anniversary," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari. "We are encouraging our 160 million+ users to create videos for the HarGharTiranga initiative, as well as to showcase their talents on our platform, which stands for Indians, made by Indians. We look forward to a great response from our users on this campaign and contribute as much as we can in amplifying this national celebration." MyGov will feature the best HarGharTiranga videos created and uploaded on Chingari App on their social platforms to recognise and appreciate the creators' creativity.