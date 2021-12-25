Christmas 2021: Track Santa Claus and Your Presents Live with Google Santa Tracker

Today is Christmas and the search giant Google has launched a Santa Claus tracker that aims to allow children to track Santa Claus in real-time. The Google tracker Santa shows Santa Claus on the world map as he prepares to deliver gifts to children around the world. One can use Santa Tracker on smartphones, PCs, laptops, iPads, Macs, and basically, all devices that use Google's official Santa Tracking website.

The website (www.santatracker.google.com) displays a live map of Santa's current location, his next stop, live video feed of his trip, and the estimated time it will take to get to each location. . Google has been offering Santa Tracker for over 18 years. The website also offers images of places that have already been covered by Santa. There is also a live count of gifts that have been delivered. The website will also allow users to entertain themselves with games, videos, and other creatives.

The live map shows that Santa will travel to almost every country in the world to distribute gifts to everyone. Besides Google, other companies also have their own Santa trackers. Like, NORAD is a popular company that tracks Santa Claus so children and parents can be aware of when Santa Claus will visit with gifts.

December 25 is celebrated as Christmas around the world. Christmas is when Christians across the globe celebrate God's love for the world through the birth of the baby Jesus: Jesus Christ.