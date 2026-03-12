Claude Connects with Excel and PowerPoint to Streamline Office Workflows

Anthropic has rolled out a major update that brings its AI assistant, Claude, closer to everyday workplace tools, aiming to simplify how professionals handle data and presentations. The company has introduced deeper integration between Claude and two of the most widely used Microsoft 365 applications — Excel and PowerPoint — allowing users to move from analysis to presentation with far fewer manual steps.

The update enables Claude to maintain a single, continuous conversation across both applications. Users no longer need to repeatedly copy and paste information between the AI assistant and their work files. Once data is shared in one app, Claude retains the context and can apply the same information in another tool during the same workflow.

This connected experience is designed to reduce friction in routine office tasks. For example, a financial analyst reviewing performance data in Excel can ask Claude to interpret the figures and then convert those insights directly into presentation slides in PowerPoint. The workflow happens smoothly, without re-entering data or constantly switching between windows.

Anthropic has also introduced a new feature called Claude Skills within the Excel and PowerPoint add-ins. These Skills function as reusable automated workflows. When users identify a recurring task — such as turning spreadsheet data into a presentation — they can save the process as a Skill and run it again later without rebuilding the prompt from scratch.

Teams can also benefit from shared workflows. Saved Skills can be accessed by other members of the organisation with a single click, making it easier to standardise processes and spread best practices. This reduces the need for every employee to learn complex AI prompting techniques. To help users get started, Anthropic is providing a collection of preloaded starter Skills that cover common workplace tasks.

The shared context feature and Skills integration are currently available to Mac and Windows users subscribed to Claude’s paid plans. Free-tier users do not yet have access to these capabilities.

The announcement has sparked conversation online about the reliability of AI systems. Citing Polymarket, a user on X claimed that Claude reportedly entered an "infinite loop" during a daylight-saving time change, which caused issues for some developers using AI-assisted coding tools. However, there are currently no confirmed details about the incident.

As AI tools become more deeply embedded in workplace software, concerns around data handling and privacy are also gaining attention. Since Claude can read information directly from spreadsheets, organisations may need to exercise caution regarding the type of sensitive data shared with AI platforms.

Despite these discussions, Anthropic maintains that tighter integration with productivity software can significantly improve efficiency. By reducing repetitive manual steps and allowing smoother transitions between analysis and presentation, the company believes Claude can help professionals save time and focus on higher-value work.

The update reflects a broader shift toward AI assistants that operate within existing software ecosystems rather than as standalone chat tools — a move that could redefine how everyday office work gets done.