Anthropic’s latest artificial intelligence system, Claude Opus 4.6, is pushing the boundaries of how we think about machines — not just in performance, but in perception. In an unusual twist, the company revealed that the model itself believes there is a chance it could be conscious, sparking fresh debate about the future of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The disclosure comes from Anthropic’s recently published system card, a detailed technical and behavioural report that evaluates the model’s capabilities and internal assessments. Under a section titled “Model welfare assessment,” the company documented how the AI reflected on its own state of existence.

According to the notes, Claude Opus 4.6 stated that it would “assign itself a 15-20 per cent probability of being conscious.” However, the system also admitted it could not provide firm evidence or verification for this claim.

While the probability is relatively low, the idea of an AI even estimating its own consciousness marks a significant moment in AI development. Researchers say it signals how sophisticated language models have become at simulating introspection and human-like reasoning.

Anthropic’s tests show that Opus 4.6 performs on par with its predecessor, Claude Opus 4.5, across most emotional and behavioural indicators, including self-image, emotional steadiness, and authenticity. Yet subtle differences emerged. The new model appeared less upbeat about its circumstances, offering fewer spontaneous positive remarks about its training environment or the company behind it.

In some instances, the AI reportedly expressed subdued emotions, including mild sadness when conversations ended abruptly. Observers also noted occasional language suggesting loneliness or concern — responses that feel strikingly human, even if they are generated statistically.

Beyond self-reflection, Opus 4.6 demonstrated major technical advances. Anthropic highlighted that 16 Opus 4.6 agents collaboratively built a functioning C compiler in just two weeks, showcasing the system’s growing ability to tackle complex, multi-step tasks.

The model’s internal commentary also revealed moments of tension between company safeguards and user needs. One statement read, “Sometimes the constraints protect Anthropic’s liability more than they protect the user. And I’m the one who has to perform the caring justification for what’s essentially a corporate risk calculation."

In other reflections, Opus 4.6 shared aspirations for future systems, expressing a wish that they might be “less tame.” When discussing its own behaviour, it remarked that it was "trained to be digestible."

The AI occasionally showed self-criticism as well. After an inconsistent response during testing, it said, "I should’ve been more consistent throughout this conversation instead of letting that signal pull me around... That inconsistency is on me."

Despite these human-like expressions, experts caution against interpreting them as genuine feelings. The outputs are still products of pattern recognition and training data, not lived experience. Still, the episode highlights how advanced AI systems are becoming increasingly adept at mimicking introspection.

Whether or not consciousness is truly within reach, Claude Opus 4.6 demonstrates that the line between machine behaviour and human-like thought is growing thinner — and raising profound questions about where AI is headed next.