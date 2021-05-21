Clubhouse is now available for Android users; How To Download

Clubhouse is a social audio platform that launched as an iPhone-only app in 2020. It went viral after various celebrities from politics, technology, and others made their way to the platform.

Clubhouse is finally available on Android months after its release on iOS. Android users around the world can download the Clubhouse app from the Google Play Store. The "direct audio chat" app has been causing a sensation for the past few months, and popular global brands have also brought their own versions.

"With Android, we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete. We are so grateful to all of the Android users out there for their patience," shared the company in its blog post.

Clubhouse announced earlier this week that it would launch its Android app globally today, and the launch was confirmed via the app's Twitter account. The application is available to download on the Google Play Store. It's the first app in Alpha Exploration Co.'s Clubhouse search results and not the one from Clubhouse Software Inc. that managed to confuse quite a few Android users before.





Dear everyone, everywhere: @Android is officially live across the globe!



❤️👋 — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021





♦ Like iOS, the Clubhouse Android app also requires users to join the waiting list or obtain an invite code from another user.

♦ Once you're inside, you can select your topics of interest, like technology, books, and business.

♦ You can also follow people and see which rooms they participate in.

♦ Clubhouse also recommends users and rooms that you can follow or join based on your interests.

♦ Finally, you can leave the rooms at any time and browse to see the different conversations taking place in the clubhouse.

Clubhouse's Android debut comes at a time when several rival apps are also launching globally. This month, Twitter made available to users with 600 or more followers its Clubhouse rival, "Spaces." Facebook also made its clubhouse-like function available to users selected for testing. In addition, the social media giant is working on more similar functions. According to Sensor Tower, Clubhouse also saw a drop in downloads earlier this year in March, but the app still garnered 16.4 million installs last month.