Clubhouse surpasses 2 million users on Android

Clubhouse launched globally on Android last month, and the app is already reaching new milestones. In just one week, Clubhouse said it logged more than a million users. In addition, the audio chat application has reached more than two million users. Clubhouse shared this update at their recently organized town hall meeting.



The clubhouse has great plans for the summer. The app, which is currently invitation-only, will be publicly available this summer. Currently, individuals must receive an invitation to join the Clubhouse. However, the company plans to make it possible for everyone to join the app without an invitation. "Heading for general release sometime this summer! That means the next few updates will be about discovery, notifications, and less visible but very crucial improvements," Clubhouse said in a tweet.



Clubhouse invitations aren't too hard to come by if you have a good network of people on the app. But making Clubhouse invitation-free would allow anyone to join the app easily. In addition to this, Clubhouse also plans to improve in-app discovery and notifications. There have been user reports of some features not working in the Android app and some bugs. Clubhouse had previously said that it would work to make its Android app on par with the iOS app. However, it seems that there are still quite a few things to fix in the Android app.



Things are looking good for Clubhouse with its Android debut, but it has yet to catch up with its iOS counterpart. The Android launch also came when rivals launched or are preparing to release their Clubhouse versions. Facebook is already testing its Clubhouse alternative, and Instagram has also been seen testing audio rooms. Twitter has also gone full throttle with Spaces and has bigger plans for the next few months.