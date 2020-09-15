Compared: Airtel Rs 349 vs Vi Rs 351 vs Jio Rs 349; Check Out

Amid pandemic, 'work from home' culture is increasing like never before. From school education to official work, and the group meetings, everything is being done online, and people are using more data at a faster pace when compared to pre-COVID times.

Here we have compared some of the best-prepaid plans provided by three different telecom giants to their customers for Rs 350.

Airtel: Rs 349 Recharge Plan

This plan for Rs 349 from Airtel offers 2GB data per day for 28 days, amassing a total data of 56 GB. It also provides unlimited calling along with 100 SMS per day facility which comes along with the plan. Now some of the exciting rewards that it gives is a subscription of OTT platform 'Amazon Prime' for 28 days along with access to Airtel Xstream premium and Wynk Music.

Vi: Rs 351 Recharge Plan

Vi has released an exciting plan under work from the home category, that is Rs 351 prepaid plan offers its users 100 GB data for 56 days as compared to the earlier plan of Rs 251 which offered 50 GB data in 28 days. But, to the disappointment of many customers, it did not give calling facility and is only available in limited circles of Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, Vi is planning for its further expansion.

Jio: Rs 349 Recharge Plan

This Reliance Jio prepaid plan for less than Rs 350, offers 3GB data per day to its users with unlimited on-net calling and limited off-net FUP calling of 1,000 minutes across the duration of the recharge plan. Under this plan, 100 SMS per day facility is being provided with a subscription to all Jio applications.