Indian telecom giants Jio and Airtel have recently increased their mobile tariff plans to boost their Average Revenue per User (ARPU). Starting July 3, these hikes have impacted both prepaid and postpaid plans, with increases of up to 25%. As part of these changes, Jio and Airtel have imposed new restrictions on their 5G services, offering 5G speeds only with plans that include 2GB of daily data or more.

Compared! Jio vs Airtel Cheapest 5G Mobile Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio’s Cheapest 5G Plan

Reliance Jio offers its most affordable 5G plan at Rs 349. This plan provides a 28-day validity period and a total data allowance of 56GB, which breaks down to 2GB of high-speed data daily. Once the daily limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

In addition to data, the plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to 5G data in 5G-enabled areas. Jio also offers several complimentary subscriptions with this plan, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. However, it’s worth noting that the JioCinema subscription does not include JioCinema Premium, which means some premium content is not accessible under this plan.

Airtel’s Cheapest 5G Plan

Airtel's most affordable 5G plan is priced slightly higher at Rs 379. This plan offers a monthly validity and provides a total data allowance of 263GB, which equates to approximately 8.5GB of data per day. This generous data allocation ensures high-speed internet usage throughout the month, even for heavy users.

This plan also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day. Airtel provides additional perks such as unlimited 5G data usage in 5G network areas, a free Hellotune (allowing users to set any song as their caller tunes at no extra cost), and access to Wynk Music, which offers a vast library of songs.

Jio or Airtel- Who Offers Better Value

Jio and Airtel offer compelling 5G prepaid plans tailored to different user needs. Jio’s Rs 349 plan is slightly cheaper and includes essential subscriptions like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. It's a solid option for users looking for an affordable entry into 5G services with useful media subscriptions.

On the other hand, Airtel’s Rs 379 plan offers a significantly higher data allowance, providing more than four times the daily data compared to Jio's plan. This makes Airtel's plan more suitable for heavy data users. Additionally, the plan's perks, such as unlimited 5G data, a free Hellotune, and access to Wynk Music, add considerable value.

It's important to note that Airtel also has a Rs 349 plan, but it offers a 1.5GB daily data allowance, making it less competitive compared to its Rs 379 offering.

When deciding between Jio and Airtel’s cheapest 5G prepaid plans, consider your daily data usage and preferred perks. Jio’s plan is ideal for moderate users who value media subscriptions, while Airtel’s plan caters to heavy data users who can benefit from unlimited 5G access and additional entertainment options. Both plans offer excellent value, ensuring users can enjoy the benefits of 5G technology.



