Corporate Creche in Offices: Empowering Working Mothers and Enhancing Workplace Productivity

In an insightful conversation with The Hans India, Saloni Verma, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Sunshine Preschool and Corporate Creche delves into the transformative impact of corporate creches on working mothers and workplace productivity. She highlights how these in-office childcare facilities, now a regulatory requirement, address the critical need for employer-sponsored childcare, helping to bridge gender gaps and support workforce participation. By integrating childcare into workplace environments, companies not only ease the burden on parents but also enhance employee engagement, productivity, and retention, fostering a more inclusive and supportive work culture.











Saloni Verma Co-Founder and Chairperson Sunshine Preschool and Corporate Creche



In India, achieving a healthy work-life balance, especially for working parents, remains an arduous task. Despite the increasing number of parents entering the professional workforce, childcare provisions by companies often fall short, leading to gender disparities and challenges in workforce participation. However, with initiatives like Creches being set up within the company’s premises, which is now a regulatory requirement too, companies are striving to create a better environment for mothers and address the pressing need for employer-sponsored childcare.

Limited availability of affordable childcare has been a longstanding issue in India, particularly in regions with high living costs. This scarcity puts working parents in a bind, often forcing them to make difficult choices between career advancement and childcare responsibilities. Additionally, the rising number of working parents aggravates the demand for reliable childcare solutions. Without proper support, parents face burnout, stress, and diminished productivity as they juggle work and family commitments.

Recognizing these challenges, corporate entities are increasingly embracing childcare initiatives to foster a supportive, productive, and inclusive work environment. These creches stand out as a beacon of hope, offering a comprehensive solution to the childcare needs of working mothers. Employers who prioritize childcare support reap numerous benefits, both for their employees and the organization as a whole. By providing convenient and affordable childcare options, these companies witness increased productivity and engagement among employees. When parents have peace of mind regarding their children's well-being, they can focus more effectively on their work responsibilities, leading to improved performance and efficiency.

Furthermore, services like these enhance talent retention and attraction. Employees are more likely to remain loyal to companies that demonstrate a genuine commitment to their well-being and family needs. Moreover, offering childcare support helps reduce absenteeism and turnover rates. With access to reliable childcare services, parents can better manage unexpected disruptions, minimizing the need for unplanned leaves and ensuring continuity in workflow.

Service providers today are also innovating, they go beyond merely providing a space for children; focus is now on creating a nurturing environment conducive to holistic development. Trained caregivers ensure the safety, well-being, and educational stimulation of the children under their care. Moreover, by integrating childcare facilities within the workplace premises, such forward-looking providers offer unparalleled convenience for working parents, eliminating the stress associated with commuting to external childcare centres.

Additionally, in-house creches also foster a sense of community among employees, facilitating networking and support systems among working parents. By creating a supportive ecosystem where parents can share experiences, seek advice, and build relationships, this initiative promotes employee well-being and job satisfaction.

In conclusion, employer-sponsored childcare initiatives like Inhouse creches play a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by working mothers in India. By offering accessible, affordable, and high-quality childcare solutions, companies can foster a more inclusive and supportive work environment while simultaneously enhancing productivity, talent retention, and employee satisfaction. As the corporate landscape continues to evolve, prioritizing childcare needs will be instrumental in driving positive change and promoting gender equality in the workforce.