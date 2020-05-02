Covid-19: Amazon Announces USD 4 Billion Financial Aid

It's been more than 4 months since the whole world is fighting with the Coronavirus. It started with China and then slowly spread to the USA, Iran, Italy, Europe countries and then to remaining Asian countries.

Still, there is a rapid growth in the positive cases which is making the Governments get worried. But, in this crisis, all the tech companies are helping the Governments with their financial aids.

We have seen tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, etc., companies donating huge amounts. Yet again the e-commerce giant Amazon has announced a huge amount of USD 4 Billion for their Covid-19 expenses.

This news is announced by the Amazon company's CEO Jeff Bezos… He said, this amount will be spent on personal protective equipment and health care essentials.

Well, another great move by Amazon in this hard time!!!