Delivery truck carrying 12,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 phones valued at over ₹90 crore stolen in London

Mobile phone theft is a massive problem these days, especially in public places. There is a latent feeling that someone is going to run behind you and snatch your high-end mobile phone. But did you ever hear of a truckload full of the latest Android flagships being stolen? Well, you have now.

In a report by Yonhap News TV, Samsung suffered a massive Heathrow Airport theft in which approximately 12,000 units of Galaxy devices were stolen. These Galaxy devices include the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 range.

The report by Yonhap News, published on April 13, says that the consignment was moved to a warehouse near the airport after being loaded onto the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 truck, after which it was stolen. The products that were stolen were all brand new, including 5,000 Z Fold 7 units, 5,000 Z Flip 7, and 5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 units. The rest were units from the Galaxy S25 range and Samsung Galaxy A16.

It is said that the stolen goods, which seem to be in a heist taken out of a Hollywood movie, were worth approximately €9 million or a whopping ₹91 crore.

Not The First Major Mobile Theft Incident

Notably, this is not the first time that a major mobile handset theft has taken place. The stolen items were worth more than $3,30,000.

On the other hand, in a TOI report, about 2,549 Samsung mobile phones were stolen in 2024, and the gang was later arrested.

In the United States in 2023, what could be a scene out of a Hollywood movie, thieves tunnelled into an Apple Store, stealing 436 iPhones worth over ₹4.1 crore.