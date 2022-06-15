Dhan and smallcase partner to enable customers to invest in stock baskets based on themes & strategies

Bengaluru, 15.06.2022: Dhan, atechnology-led stock market investment and trading platform owned by Raise Financial Services, and smallcase announced today that they have partnered to make stock baskets available on the Dhan platform. This partnership enables investors on Dhan to invest in smallcases or curated baskets of stocks and ETFs based on objectives, themes, or strategies.

Dhan now offers investments in smallcases completely free; there are no extra fees for purchase of smallcases that are charged to users and the brokerage for all investments made in delivery mode on Dhan continues to be free. Smallcases are seamlessly integrated for discovery, transactions and portfolio management in the Dhan apps on Android &iOS, and are expected to bring the same to the web platform within the next few weeks.

Following the integration, users of Dhan can complete end-to-end investments via their trading and demat account. Dhan users can get in-depth overviews, respective methodologies of how the smallcases were built, factsheets, and relevant ratios and graphs (with comparisons) to make an informed decision on choosing smallcases. The smallcase integration makes it easier for users to invest in well-researched portfolios by registered entities.

"At Dhan, we are enabling Indian retail investors to build wealth by creating technology-led products for them to participate in the stock markets. Our partnership with smallcase is a step in the direction of empowering long term investors on Dhan and providing guidance to users wanting to take early steps with investing", said Pravin Jadhav, Founder and CEO, Dhan.

Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, smallcasesaid,"We are excited to have Dhan join the fast-growing smallcases ecosystem as our newest partner. This partnership will help us advance our mission to change the way India invests and make simple, transparent & differentiated investment products available to all its users. We look forward to working closely with the team at Dhan to enable their users to build long-term portfolios with smallcases"

smallcases are portfolios of stocks/ETFs that are created & managed by SEBI-registered advisors and research professionals. All investments are based on a market opportunity derived from an objective, theme, or strategy such as 'Smart Beta', 'Thematic and Sectoral',

'All Weather Investing', and ETF-based smallcases alongside others. These smallcases can be further categorised based on their risk exposure and the minimum investment amount. Some of the advantages of smallcases for investors include real-time tracking, rebalancing, SIP-based investments, portfolio health analysis, and partial exits.

About Dhan:

Dhan is a technology-led stock broking platform built especially for super traders and long term investors in India. Dhan's strong technology and product focus along with excellent customer service enables its users to have an exceptional trading experience.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Dhan is part of Raise Financial Services, which was founded in January 2021 by Pravin Jadhav who in his prior ventures built and scaled multiple startups in fintech, social and e-commerce verticals. Raise Financial Services announced its Series A investment of $22 Mn USD by Mirae Asset Global Investments, BEENEXT, 3one4 Capital and Rocketship VC. The company is also backed by the best of technology entrepreneurs and leaders from the Indian startup ecosystem.

About smallcase:

smallcase is a financial technology company building a platform for direct indexing & model portfolios of stocks & ETFs known as smallcases. In the last five years, smallcase has developed an ecosystem of 350+ businesses in the capital markets space. The ecosystem includes some of India's prominent financial institutions and brands that leverage the smallcases platform & technology. Over 5 million investors use smallcase products and apps every month. Headquartered in Bengaluru, smallcase has more than 300 employees across engineering, product, business, and growth functions.