Did Elon Musk call Mark Zuckerberg 'Lizard Boy'? Check

Threads, the new Meta app, is facing a potential legal battle as Twitter reportedly sent a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg threatening to sue. CNN reports suggest that Twitter is accusing Meta of stealing trade secrets by hiring former Twitter employees.



Amid the potential legal battle between the two tech giants, an Elon Musk parody Twitter account is drawing much attention. Interestingly, even Elon Musk himself has responded to the account.

The parody account of Elon Musk on Twitter goes by the handle [Elon Musk (Parody)] and gained 340.2k followers. This account recently tweeted targeting the Threads app, which reads: "I spent $44 billion for this app, and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste. It's personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck."

Assuming that the specific tweet came from Elon Musk himself, it garnered 26.1 million views and over 54.7k retweets. Twitter owner Musk responded to the tweet by saying, "So many people think this account is me 👀."





I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste.



It’s personal now.



See you in the cage, Zuck. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 7, 2023





After some time, we saw another reply from Elon Musk (Parody) to Elon Musk's above tweet. This isn't very clear now...

Sometimes I forget to switch accounts when I post pic.twitter.com/mGvPHkeNlJ — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 8, 2023



To recall, the start of a potential legal battle by Twitter against Meta Platforms, alleging that the latter stole trade secrets to develop its new microblogging site, marks the first step in what could be a contentious dispute between the social media giants. However, legal experts say that Twitter would face significant challenges in bringing such a lawsuit.



According to a Reuters report, Twitter sent a letter on Wednesday accusing Meta of using its trade secrets in developing its latest social media platform, Threads. In the letter, Twitter demanded that Meta stop using confidential information.

Twitter claimed that Meta had recruited numerous former employees who had allegedly kept unauthorized devices and documents from their time at Twitter. Furthermore, Twitter claimed that Meta deliberately assigned these people to work on Threads.

The filing of a potential lawsuit remained uncertain at this stage. In response to the allegations, Meta spokesman Andy Stone stated in a Threads post on Thursday that none of the engineering team involved with the platform had previously worked for Twitter.